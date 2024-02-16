Ashok Chavan on moving to BJP: It’s not possible to change your ideology overnight

Former Maharashtra chief minister, former MP from Nanded and until 72 hours ago a lifelong Congressman, Ashok Chavan filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha from the BJP on Thursday. Hours later, Chavan was ensconced in his personal office at Churchgate, surrounded by a flurry of activity and visitors that marks offices of all politicians on the ascendant. BJP party leader Ashok Chavan during interview with HT at his office at Churchgate on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar)

In an interview to HT, the 65-year-old spoke about his disenchantment with the Congress, saying the party was “ill-prepared for elections” and that his staying would simply mean a “waste” of his efforts. On his ideological shift he claimed, “More than ideology, it was important to see what can be done for the country.”

Edited excerpts from the interview:

While you’ve said you don’t want to go into the reasons for quitting Congress, were things so bad there that you were compelled to quit the party?

My decision was not overnight. I have been watching how things were being handled. Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, and there are no preparations being made. Instead of wasting my time and effort I chose the better option. I also get a chance to work at the national level. Prime Minister Modi is doing a fantastic job which is visible at the national and international level. The opposition (on the other hand) is imploding.

Congress leaders say that you quit because of the pressure from central agencies. Even the recent white paper presented in Parliament mentioned the Adarsh scam.

This is a lie. Instead of badmouthing me, they should introspect on why things have reached this level in the party. As far as the Adarsh case is concerned, there is no case against me in court. As I have said earlier, it was a political accident. I went through a lot. Issues were politically created. All this happened when there were governments of the Congress at both the Centre and in the state.

Are you pointing fingers at someone in particular?

I don’t believe in criticising individuals. Though of course some people in the state Congress would be happy now that there is less competition for them.

There are widespread speculations that several Congress MLAs will be quitting the party and joining you over the coming days. Some MLAs even skipped the party meeting held today.

I have not asked any MLAs to come with me. I have no plans to split the party here. The fact is that discontent is brewing among the party MLAs. A majority of them are worried about what will happen and are concerned that they can’t win the next assembly elections.

The All Indian Congress Committee in charge of Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, criticised you, saying you ran away from a challenging fight. Any comment?

Chennithala is my friend. He knows the situation in the party. Time is running out and there are no signs of putting up a fight against the BJP. What is the point then in toiling when you know it will be a waste of effort? I have been part of the system in the Congress. One needs to trust one’s colleagues. I won’t speak about national leadership though. I am talking about Maharashtra. The Congress will have to change, it is not responding to the situation.

As you said, you were in the system. Surely, the Congress party gave you a lot. For over two decades you have been minister, chief minister, state Congress president, and yet, just when the party needed you, you left it?

It’s true that the party gave me opportunities but then I too worked hard for it over the last 38 years. I led the party to victory in assembly elections in 2009. Under me, we won more seats than the NCP. In my district, all local bodies, the majority of the MLAs used to be from Congress. How many of my former colleagues have managed to do that? I worked for the party until the last hour.

You’ve spent nearly four decades in a party that calls itself secular. Your father was chief minister and union home minister, and firmly believed in that secular ideology. How will you manage the ideological shift to a party that champions the cause of Hindutva?

I know it is not possible to change your ideology overnight. I will have to understand it (BJP’s ideology). I may not agree with everything. I may need time to settle in. We also have to see what is the need of the hour. More than secularism, it is important to see how prepared we are as a nation to face the future. What prime minister Modi is doing is visible to all. See the mood of the nation. The mandate is with him because he is doing the right things.

Did you join them because you too wanted to become the deputy chief minister? Is it true that you are forced to shift from state to national politics because the BJP’s state leaders are unhappy?

I did not want any post or position in power here. I have worked in the state so I think I should now work at the national level. This is my personal decision, and not taken under pressure from anyone. I had not even asked for Rajya Sabha. It was offered to me. I would have got a Rajya Sabha seat even in the Congress if I had asked them.