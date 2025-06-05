Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam student arrested for sending death threat to rapper Emiway Bantai

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jun 05, 2025 07:50 AM IST

The accused, identified as Arulv Rameshkumar Alohi, was arrested following a technical analysis of a threatening message he allegedly sent to the official mobile number of Bantai Records, a label owned by the rapper

NAVI MUMBAI: The police have arrested a 19-year-old BCom student from Assam for allegedly sending a death threat with a ransom demand of 1 crore to rapper Bilal Shaikh, better known by his stage name Emiway Bantai.

Assam student arrested for sending death threat to rapper Emiway Bantai
Assam student arrested for sending death threat to rapper Emiway Bantai

The accused, identified as Arulv Rameshkumar Alohi, was arrested following a technical analysis of a threatening message he allegedly sent to the official mobile number of Bantai Records, a label owned by the rapper, on May 25.

The police learnt that the message had been sent from the Sonitpur district of Assam, from where the accused was tracked and brought to Navi Mumbai for further questioning.

“While the arrest has been made, we are probing whether the accused acted independently or was following instructions from a larger network,” said an officer from the NRI Coastal police station. Alohi was produced before a court on Wednesday, which remanded him in police custody till Thursday, the officer added.

In the threat message, the accused identified himself as Goldy Brar, a Canada-based close associate of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The message also mentioned the name of US-based Rohit Godara, another close associate of the gangster, officers said.

The timing of the threat coincided with a song released by Bantai on May 26 titled Tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala, almost exactly three years after the popular Punjabi musician was assassinated by unidentified assailants. The police had claimed that Bishnoi, who has been in jail since 2014, was the mastermind behind the killing, for which Brar had also claimed responsibility.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Assam student arrested for sending death threat to rapper Emiway Bantai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On