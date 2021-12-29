At 2,510, Mumbai records massive jump in fresh Covid cases in 24 hours

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 2,510 new infections in the last 24 hours. The tally is more than 80 per cent of the daily cases recorded in the Maharashtra capital a day ago at 1,333.

According to the latest updated figures shared by the city civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s financial capital reported one related death and 251 recoveries. At present, the city has 8,060 active cases.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray said Mumbai is likely to cross the 2,000-mark in Covid-19 cases today given the number of fresh infections being recorded over the one past week.

“Last week, we were reporting 150 cases per day. Now, we are reporting around 2,000 cases everyday. Mumbai may cross 2,000 per day cases today,” the city's guardian minister said.

The Maharashtra government released a new set of detailed guidelines for New Year celebrations this year and urged citizens to keep it “low key” in view of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

In Mumbai, the BMC has restricted gathering of more than five people at public places between 9pm to 6am.