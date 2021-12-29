Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai may log over 2,000 Covid-19 cases today, warns Aaditya Thackeray
mumbai news

Mumbai may log over 2,000 Covid-19 cases today, warns Aaditya Thackeray

  • Thackeray's statement comes in view of the rapidly rising infections in Mumbai as the city reported 1,333 cases the previous day.
Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray(File photo)
Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray(File photo)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said Mumbai may cross the 2,000-mark in Covid-19 cases during the day given the number of fresh infections being recorded over the past week.

Thackeray made the statement after chairing a meeting with senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“Last week, we were reporting 150 cases per day. Now, we are reporting around 2,000 cases everyday. Mumbai may cross 2,000 per day cases today,” the city's guardian minister told reporters.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and senior health officials attended the meeting.

Mumbai reported 1,333 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest available data.

Mumbai and Delhi are also among the top two cities reporting the highest surge of Omicron cases.

Earlier in the day, health minister Rajesh Tope said the rise in the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra was “alarming”. The state registered 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. It has reported a total of 167 Omicron cases so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus aaditya thackeray covid-19 omicron + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out