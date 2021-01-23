IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / At 76%, Maharashtra sees its highest turnout for Covid vaccine so far
A medic administers Covid-19 vaccine at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli in Mumbai on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A medic administers Covid-19 vaccine at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli in Mumbai on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

At 76%, Maharashtra sees its highest turnout for Covid vaccine so far

Maharashtra on Friday inoculated 21,610 healthcare workers (HCWs) across 282 centres in the state’s fourth vaccination drive so far. The state achieved its highest percentage of turnout on Friday at 76%, owing to the decision to allow walk-ins for HCWs at the centres to get the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:42 AM IST

Maharashtra on Friday inoculated 21,610 healthcare workers (HCWs) across 282 centres in the state’s fourth vaccination drive so far. The state achieved its highest percentage of turnout on Friday at 76%, owing to the decision to allow walk-ins for HCWs at the centres to get the vaccine. Mumbai recorded 92% turnout on Friday and vaccinated 3,539 HCWs against the expected 3,852, Mumbai civic body said.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, state health secretary, said since the vaccination drive commenced on January 16, 74,000 HCWs in Maharashtra have been inoculated.

Of the shots given on Friday, 318 were Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, Vyas said. With the next vaccination session scheduled for Saturday, the state could get close to the landmark of vaccinating 100,000 HCWs.

Maharashtra’s Beed, Hingoli, Amravati and Wardha districts saw more HCWs trickling at the vaccine centres than targeted. According to a state health department official, the decision to allow all registered HCWs to voluntarily come at centres without prior appointment has helped the state boost its numbers.

Beed district, according to a statement from the health department, recorded 151% turnout with 757 people being vaccinated, while Hingoli saw a 117% turnout with 234 HCWs being inoculated. Centres in Amravati saw inoculation of 557 HCWs and registered a turnout of 111%. Wardha saw inoculation of 657 HCWs which was a 110% turnout, the statement added. Meanwhile, Osmanabad district saw a turnout of 103% with 309 HCWs getting the shot.

“We had anticipated an increase in numbers. The entire jump in numbers cannot be attributed to just allowing walk-ins. Some percentage of doctors and HCWs are gradually coming on their scheduled day as well. There is a hesitance (among people), but it will go with time; with them seeing little or no adverse effects to their colleagues,” said a senior health department official who did not wish to be named.

Buldhana and Pune districts, meanwhile, were at the bottom in terms of turnout against target. Buldhana saw a 43% turnout with 256 HCWs getting the vaccine. Pune, which has 28% of the state’s active caseload with 12,926 cases, reported 44% turnout with 1,275 HCWs being vaccinated on Friday.

CoWIN app, meanwhile, continued to have issues including slow performance and erratic functioning, officials said. “We have had complaints from some districts, but these are teething issues. The app is being updated by the Centre. The districts are recording data offline and have been instructed to upload them when the app works,” an official said requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 2,779 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,003,657. The active caseload in the state stood at 44,926. Mumbai reported 483 new cases, pushing the tally to 305,136.

The state also reported 50 fatalities on Friday, taking the death toll to 50,684. Of the 50 deaths reported, 28 occurred in the past 48 hours and eight in the past week. The remaining 14 deaths are from the period before last week, a health department bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.53%.

Maharashtra also recorded 3,419 discharges, taking the tally of recovered patients to 1,906,827. The state’s recovery rate has improved to 95.17%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The state government has approved <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.3 crore to provide compensation to poultry farm owners who were affected owing to the avian influenza. (HT FILE)
The state government has approved 1.3 crore to provide compensation to poultry farm owners who were affected owing to the avian influenza. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

732 more bird deaths in Maharashtra, toll touches 14K

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Till Friday, the state has culled a total of 39,483 poultry birds and eight ducks and destroyed 35,515 eggs and 53,046 kg of poultry feed
READ FULL STORY
Close
The redevelopment plans for terminus and stations include providing shopping complexes and hotels on the premises to increase the non- fare revenue. (HT FILE)
The redevelopment plans for terminus and stations include providing shopping complexes and hotels on the premises to increase the non- fare revenue. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Arriving soon in Mumbai: Better Bandra Terminus

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:26 AM IST
The IRSDC is looking at providing road connectivity to the terminus from SV Road. Currently, only one narrow road from the east of the railway station connects to the terminus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai sees record 92% turnout on Day 4 of Covid vaccination drive

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The Covid vaccination drive in Mumbai saw a record high turnout on Friday, with 3,539 (92%) of the 3,852 healthcare workers (HCW) getting the shots
READ FULL STORY
Close
The veteran leader also reiterated that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government – comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – would complete its five-year term and attempts to dislodge it won’t succeed. (HT FILE)
The veteran leader also reiterated that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government – comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – would complete its five-year term and attempts to dislodge it won’t succeed. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Law and order state subject: Sharad Pawar on Centre providing Y security to Maharashtra MP Narayan Rane

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:21 AM IST
The state government had recently scaled down or completely scrapped the security cover of many leaders. Rane’s security cover was completely removed. He was earlier being provided the Y-plus category
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shops being sealed after the order at Lalbaug. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
Shops being sealed after the order at Lalbaug. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
mumbai news

SC orders ‘forceful eviction’ of 3 tenants on National Textile Corporation property in Mumbai

By Eeshanpriya M S
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The occupants of three shops at Jam Mill in Lalbaug were evicted by officials of the National Textile Corporation (NTC), the owner of the land, after the Supreme Court (SC) order allowed the central government-owned entity to “take forcible possession with the help of police force”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anna Hazare has asked the government to repeal the three farm laws. (HT FILE)
Anna Hazare has asked the government to repeal the three farm laws. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Farm laws:Firm on indefinite hunger strike from Jan 30, says Anna Hazare after meeting former CM Devendra Fadnavis

By Surendra P Gangan
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:45 AM IST
After social activist Anna Hazare announced that he would go on an indefinite hunger strike from January 30 in support of the farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders, leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and former chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis met him to convince him against the decision
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new Patripool Rail Over Bridge (ROB) will be inaugurated by CM Uddhav Thackeray through a video conference. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
The new Patripool Rail Over Bridge (ROB) will be inaugurated by CM Uddhav Thackeray through a video conference. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
mumbai news

Commuters’ woes to end on Jan 25 as Kalyan’s Patripool ROB is ready to be opened

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The news of its opening has created a buzz in the city with the photos of the new, aesthetically and technically-advanced bridge going viral since Thursday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
A circular stated that the list of degree/diploma certificates with convocation numbers of candidates will be made available on the university website and candidates must note down these numbers and produce the same at their department or institutes at the time of collecting their certificates. (HT FILE)
A circular stated that the list of degree/diploma certificates with convocation numbers of candidates will be made available on the university website and candidates must note down these numbers and produce the same at their department or institutes at the time of collecting their certificates. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

University of Mumbai to conduct annual convocation ceremony virtually this year

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 28 and will be telecast live through the MU website, www.mu.ac.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Thane Municipal Transport budget being presented on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
The Thane Municipal Transport budget being presented on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Thane Municipal Transport to get 350 new buses this year

By Megha Pol, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Apart from the promise of new buses, which will take the total number of buses in Thane city to 700, the budget has nothing new to offer this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress workers take part in a march against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami at Worli on Friday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Congress workers take part in a march against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami at Worli on Friday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Congress holds protests in Maharashtra, seeks action against Arnab Goswami

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:50 AM IST
The party called for action against Republic TV’s editor-in-chief over the alleged leaked WhatsApp chats related to the 2019 Balakot airstrike and other sensitive national issues
READ FULL STORY
Close
The north-bound route from Airoli junction to Eastern Express Highway (EEH) towards Thane and LBS Marg will be closed for all types of heavy vehicles on January 23 and 24 from 9pm to ease the peak-hour congestion. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
The north-bound route from Airoli junction to Eastern Express Highway (EEH) towards Thane and LBS Marg will be closed for all types of heavy vehicles on January 23 and 24 from 9pm to ease the peak-hour congestion. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Thane: Take diversion as Kopri bridge will close this weekend for girders

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Commuters taking the Kopri bridge after 9pm this weekend will have to take a diversion as it will be closed for laying of six more girders by the central railway over the railway lines
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers Covid-19 vaccine at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli in Mumbai on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A medic administers Covid-19 vaccine at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli in Mumbai on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

At 76%, Maharashtra sees its highest turnout for Covid vaccine so far

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Maharashtra on Friday inoculated 21,610 healthcare workers (HCWs) across 282 centres in the state’s fourth vaccination drive so far. The state achieved its highest percentage of turnout on Friday at 76%, owing to the decision to allow walk-ins for HCWs at the centres to get the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer and musician Shankar Mahadevan himself became a traffic cop and took to the streets in Vashi to regulate traffic, on Friday morning. (Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Singer and musician Shankar Mahadevan himself became a traffic cop and took to the streets in Vashi to regulate traffic, on Friday morning. (Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Shankar Mahadevan turns traffic cop for a day in Navi Mumbai

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The Navi Mumbai traffic police has asked the residents to man traffic for two hours a day at any junction of their choice
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) president and MLA Hirendra Thakur. (HT FILE)
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) president and MLA Hirendra Thakur. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

PMC Bank case: ED raids MLA Hitendra Thakur’s office, premises of Viva Group

By Vijay Kumar Yadav and Ram Parmar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Five premises belonging to Viva Group, owned by Hitendra Thakur’s family, and its associates were searched on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of BARC. (HT FILE)
Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of BARC. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC refuses interim relief to ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, to hear bail plea on Monday

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The court, while refusing to grant any urgent relief, directed the state government to place the Dasgupta’s discharge papers of Sir JJ Hospital and the medical report of the jail hospital before it on Monday. It also permitted the interim plea to be heard urgently on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP