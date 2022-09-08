Atulya Mafatlal passes away
Businessman Atulya Mafatlal, 60, died in his sleep early on Wednesday morning at Mafatlal House, Altamount Road
Mumbai:
Businessman Atulya Mafatlal, 60, died in his sleep early on Wednesday morning at Mafatlal House, Altamount Road.
Narrating the sequence of events, a friend said Atulya had woken up at around 4 am feeling uneasy but eventually went back to sleep. When a house staff went to check on him at 6 am, he did not wake up.
Atulya’s son, Varun, who lives in the same bungalow, was informed immediately and the family doctor was summoned. The family shifted him to Breach Candy Hospital, where doctors said he was brought dead.
His body was sent for autopsy to JJ Hospital where the postmortem was conducted. Senior police inspector of Gamdevi police station, Dattaram Girap, said it was a natural death from coronary artery disease. The body was handed over to the relatives around 2.30pm.
Since he was in good health, and the death was unexpected, the family decided to do the postmortem to rule out any foulplay.
The family will perform his last rites at Worli crematorium on Thursday afternoon.
Nearly a decade ago, the Mafatlals created headlines when his then wife, socialite Sheetal Mafatlal, lodged a case of harassment against the family’s matriarch 78-year-old Madhuri. In her complaint, Sheetal had alleged that Madhuri, Atulya, his brother Ajay, Madhuri’s daughters Kunti Shah and Gayatri Jhaveri, and Atulya’s children Varun and Marushka, from his previous marriage, had harassed her mentally and physically at her matrimonial home.
Barbs were traded between two parties, and eventually the Bombay high court appointed a mediator and directed the family members to settle their dispute amicably. After that, Atulya, his children, and Kunti Shah settled their disputes with Sheetal. Subsequently the court had quashed complaints and proceedings lodged by each side against the other.
Atulya’s brother Ajay, with whom he had a long legal battle regarding inheritance rights, passed away in 2015.
Eom
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
-
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
