Aurangabad is Sambhajinagar for us and will remain so, says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that Aurangabad is Sambhajinagar and will remain so for them, amid a row over renaming the district.
"I don't know. Maharashtra Chief Minister has clearly said that for us, it is Sambhajinagar and will remain so," Raut told reporters here.
When asked why Congress is opposing the renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar, the Shiv Sena leader said: "It is a matter of people's feelings, so we can discuss it, but the decision has been taken."
Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena on Sunday took a jibe at its ally Congress and attacked it for being "secular" and opposing the name change, as the issue of renaming Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar snowballs into a controversy.
An editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece "Saamana" said that the renaming of Aurangabad might affect the vote bank of "secular parties" as the renaming will upset the Muslim society.
"India's constitution is secular... Aurangzeb had a strong hatred for other religions. He tortured Sikhs and Hindus. Why should we pay attention to their relics? Who was Aurangzeb? At least, Maharashtra does not need to explain this.....Therefore, there is no reason for a true Marathi and hardcore Hindu to have an attachment for Aurangzeb," it read.
Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi Government which comprises Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress had completed one year in office last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No fine for not wearing masks in private vehicles in Mumbai
- The decision has been taken following several complaints by the citizens.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uddhav Thackeray vows to incorporate 'Karnataka-occupied areas' into Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 843 passengers travelled in Mumbai AC local train in 1 month
- The Central Railway introduced 10 AC local trains between CSMT and Kalyan railway stations on the slow railway line corridor. They are operated from Monday to Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aurangabad is Sambhajinagar for us and will remain so, says Sanjay Raut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,926 health workers in Mumbai vaccinated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine drive Day 1: 50 vaccinators inoculate hundreds in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai records lowest temperature of the year, breathes cleanest air
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High pollution levels turn giant lung billboard at Kharghar, near Mumbai black in a day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rape charge against Dhananjay Munde: Mumbai Police records statement of woman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior doctors in Mumbai receive vaccine shots, motivate healthcare staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FRA gives temporary relief to students of Mira Road management institute regarding fees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests staged in Mumbai to oppose Centre’s farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWIN loses: Maharashtra Covid vaccination drive on halt for 2 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lower turnout likely to lead to Covid vaccine wastage, say health officers in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body starts inoculation as healthcare workers queue up for Covid-19 vaccine jab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox