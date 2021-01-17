Aurangabad is Sambhajinagar for us and will remain so, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that Aurangabad is Sambhajinagar and will remain so for them, amid a row over renaming the district.

"I don't know. Maharashtra Chief Minister has clearly said that for us, it is Sambhajinagar and will remain so," Raut told reporters here.

When asked why Congress is opposing the renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar, the Shiv Sena leader said: "It is a matter of people's feelings, so we can discuss it, but the decision has been taken."

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena on Sunday took a jibe at its ally Congress and attacked it for being "secular" and opposing the name change, as the issue of renaming Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar snowballs into a controversy.

An editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece "Saamana" said that the renaming of Aurangabad might affect the vote bank of "secular parties" as the renaming will upset the Muslim society.

"India's constitution is secular... Aurangzeb had a strong hatred for other religions. He tortured Sikhs and Hindus. Why should we pay attention to their relics? Who was Aurangzeb? At least, Maharashtra does not need to explain this.....Therefore, there is no reason for a true Marathi and hardcore Hindu to have an attachment for Aurangzeb," it read.

Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi Government which comprises Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress had completed one year in office last year.