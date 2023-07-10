Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Auto driver injured in tree collapse in Thane

Auto driver injured in tree collapse in Thane

ByN K Gupta
Jul 10, 2023 06:24 PM IST

The injured has been identified as Ramavtar Yadav, who drove an auto rickshaw. No passenger was seated in the auto when the tree collapsed. happened. He suffered head and abdominal injuries and was admitted to Kalwa Hospital in Thane

THANE: An autorickshaw driver was injured when an old tree fell on the vehicle and also damaged one car in Thane on Sunday evening, said Regional Disaster Management Cell officials.

The incident took place in Khopat in Thane West at about 9.28 pm on Sunday. Bystanders rushed to the spot and found an injured person in the auto and rushed him to Kalwa Hospital for medical treatment.

Yasin Tadvi, an officer from RDMC, said, “Upon getting the information, we rushed to the spot along with one rescue vehicle and one fire engine and fire personnel. We are trying to remove the tree and clear the road.”

