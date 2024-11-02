Mumbai: The average AQI for Mumbai on Thursday night stayed in the moderate level at 169, with the primary pollutant responsible PM2.5. AQI monitors showed sharp rises in pollutants of PM2.5 and PM10 starting 8pm on Thursday and continuing through the night, even going up to very poor levels, reflecting the emissions from fireworks. On Friday night, the same pattern looked set to follow suit. Avg AQI in moderate despite fireworks

By 9pm, six stations had their 24-hour average AQI in the poor level, known to cause breathing discomfort in Al in prolonged exposure, which were Sewri, Kandivali West, Byculla, Deonar and Malad West. All remaining stations had moderate AQI, harmful to those with asthma and other respiratory conditions. Only the monitor near the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport had satisfactory AQI.

While the heat had reduced from the previous day, the minimum temperature remained above normal. Santacruz saw a maximum of 34.6 degrees Celsius and minimum of 23.6 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal, with humidity at 75%. The maximum in Colaba was at 33 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below normal, but the minimum was 1.7 degrees above normal at 26.6 degrees Celsius, and humidity at 72%.

As per the IMD’s inference, several cyclonic circulations over the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Mannar were causing easterly winds towards the city, increasing the heat. Temperatures will remain in the same range for the next few days, baring slight reductions.