Back to the street is only way ahead for Sena

The scale and nature of the rebellion in the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s covert attempts to topple the government are a conscious attempt to weaken the identity of the Shiv Sena as a political force in Maharashtra. With two-thirds of the party’s legislators joining the camp led by Eknath Shinde, there are legitimate concerns about the future of the Shiv Sena itself. The BJP’s strategy of making Shinde the CM makes it complicated for Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Aaditya Thackeray, to reclaim political ground. A long legal battle lies ahead as both sides claim the party symbol and invoke the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.

The real question that needs to be answered in what is a tug of war for the soul of the party, is this: Can the Shiv Sena, which rested on the idea of rough and ready street politics, make a comeback? And if that kind of politics returns to Mumbai, which side will mine it better?

The idea of Sena, as it is imagined by its supporters, consists of the themes of nativism, regional pride and Hindutva, and rests on inculcating a sense of purpose and identity, as well as on the leadership of founder Bal Thackeray. While the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena struggles to keep itself afloat, the idea of Bal Thackeray’s Sena, which was seen on the streets on various occasions especially since Narayan Rane’s rebellion in 2005, will need to return if the party is to be revived. When Uddhav decided to move from the Chief Minister’s official residence in south Mumbai to his family house, Matoshree, in Bandra, thousands of Sainiks thronged the streets to reassure him that they would not desert the family. His subsequent resignation speech too was received emotionally by the party’s followers.

After Uddhav became involved in the Shiv Sena in the 1990s, he brought in professionalism and moderation in the working of the party, a break from street politics that the party was known for. The entry of Aaditya, the third-generation Thackeray, diluted the classic Sena-style politics even further. The party’s grassroots reach through its shakhas weakened as communication became more formal. The result was a disconnect with the Sainiks on ground with the party moving away from its very idea as envisioned by Bal Thackeray.

Despite the disillusionment and alienation, there is another factor at play for Shiv Sainiks: the ideas of shraddha (faith) and nishtha (commitment). Even as the Shiv Sena has undergone a series of crises in the last five decades, these values still determine the loyalty and commitment of Sainiks towards Bal Thackeray’s party.

Right from its inception, Bal Thackeray maintained that Shiv Sena was a family and the Sainiks have been emotionally involved in the party’s affairs and its fortunes. The leadership and the cadre would jointly deal with any crisis in the family and its image. Bal Thackeray, with his fiery rhetoric, would urge Sainiks to rouse themselves and fight for the party, and they would oblige. His charismatic appeal and aggressive stance on issues created a rung of loyal supporters in the Sena, who played a crucial role in improving the party’s political and electoral fortunes in the city and the state. Before he died, he requested the Sainiks to shower their love and blessings on his son and grandson. Many an ordinary Mumbaikar grew in stature on account of their association with the Shiv Sena which has made people have faith in the party as a political force.

As this new crisis threatens to wipe out the very identity of the Shiv Sena, its Sainiks, are gearing up to save Brand Thackeray. Recent speeches by Uddhav and Aaditya suggest that a realisation has seeped in that it is only through its old street-style politics and reliance on foot soldiers that the Sena can be rescued. Whether the old charm of Sena’s street avatar will be enough to garner support for the Thackerays — only time will tell. We now have to see whether Uddhav will be able to claim ownership over the idea of Sena. In this fratricidal war, his enemy is within.

Dr Sanjay Patil’s doctoral work looks at the journey of Shiv Sena between 1985 and 2022. He works at the University of Mumbai and has been chronicling the Sena’s journey for the past decade.