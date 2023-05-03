Accused destroyed mobile, SIM card used in crime: Police to court

Kicker: Chrisann Pereira case: HT Image

MUMBAI: Borivali-based baker Anthony Paul, 34, arrested for allegedly framing Sadak-2 actresses Chrisann Pereira in a drugs case in Sharjah, has destroyed his mobile phone and SIM card, both of which he had used in the commission of the crime, police officials told a court here while seeking the extension of his police custody.

Paul, and his two accomplices, were on Tuesday produced before the Esplanade metropolitan magistrate court, which extended their police custody to May 6.

The other two arrested are Rajesh Bobhate aka Ravi, a banker accused of helping Paul lure victims with fake offers, and Mira Road-based electrician, Shantilal Rajput, who allegedly helped procure the drugs used in the crime.

Seeking extension of Paul’s police custody, crime branch informed the court that he had destroyed the mobile phone and SIM card, both of which he had used in the commission of the crime and had also deleted, from his computer, the fake air tickets he had sent his victims.

Therefore, the police have added to the case — section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (destruction of evidence) and relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Paul’s lawyer Ajay Dubey opposed the plea, contending that as per the FIR, “small quantity” of drugs was involved in the case and the police have already arrested the person, who supplied the contraband material and therefore, there was no chance of any drug recovery and further custodial interrogation.

After hearing both the sides, the court extended police custody of the trio till May 6.

Pereira was arrested in Sharjah on April 1. She was released from the prison on April 26, but her passport is still with the Sharjah authorities. Pereira’s family has hired a lawyer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the next hearing for the release of her passport is scheduled on Wednesday, said a police officer.

During investigation, the police found that Paul had not just framed Pereira but had victimised four more as a part of his extortion racket.

Police said that Paul was under debt and had come up with this convoluted ploy of extracting money from the families of his victims. He would send his victims to Sharjah on some pretext and set them up as drug mules. He would then get them arrested in Sharjah by tipping off the authorities there. He would then ask for money claiming he has contacts in Sharjah and can get them free.

Pereira was sent to Sharjah on the pretext of an audition for a role. A little before she boarded the flight, Ravi gave her a trophy stuffed with drugs. She was told that the trophy was a prop for the audition. However, when she landed in Sharjah, she was arrested and taken to Sharjah central prison.

Before Pereira, he had used the modus operandi on three other Borivali residents, one of whom was similarly arrested. Clayton Rodrigues, a disc jockey by profession, was arrested in Sharjah for carrying a drugs-laced cake, given to him by Paul, and he is still in jail there, said police officer.