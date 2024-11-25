MUMBAI: In a bid to resolve the perennial issue of haphazardly parked auto-rickshaws outside Bandra West railway station, Western Railway (WR) is set to introduce a unique solution — Mumbai’s first open-air restaurant on wheels. This innovative project promises to transform the station’s premises while preserving its cultural and heritage essence. Bandra railway station to get open-air ‘restaurant on wheels’ to tackle auto chaos

Earlier this month, authorities placed a decommissioned railway coach near the Grade-1 heritage Bandra station, which will soon be converted into a vibrant dining space. The restaurant will feature seating both inside the coach and outside in an open-air arrangement, complemented by a podium for live musical performances. Officials hope this move will deter autos from encroaching on the station premises, which has long been a cause of traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters.

A cultural hub in the making

“Bandra is a melting pot of cultural diversity and heritage beauty. This project not only aims to streamline traffic but also create a space where people can gather to enjoy good food and live music,” said a Western Railway official. The open-air seating and thematic design will serve as an extension of the coach restaurant, with plans to host cultural events and gigs.

Located adjacent to the Government Railway Police (GRP) station at Bandra West, the restaurant on wheels is set to rejuvenate the area. The railway officials believe the venture, as it utilises railway property, will face minimal bureaucratic hurdles as long as it doesn’t obstruct passenger movement.

Easing traffic and enhancing aesthetics

For years, the space outside Bandra station has been plagued by unregulated parking of auto-rickshaws, despite designated stands. The congestion often hampers commuters’ entry and exit. However, recent steps, such as clearing encroachments by vendors, have already eased the situation.

“The scene outside both east and west Bandra stations has been chaotic. Though the station’s revamp has improved things, the autos still create traffic jams. This initiative could bring some much-needed order,” said Kailash Verma, President of the Mumbai Commuters Council.

As part of the plan, the concourse area outside Platform 1’s main entrance is also being considered for transformation into an art gallery, further enhancing the cultural appeal of the station.

A heritage touch

The restaurant on wheels sits against the backdrop of the recently renovated Bandra station building, which underwent a ₹12-crore restoration to restore its historic charm. The project saw the repair of intricate woodwork, polishing of wooden frameworks, and the restoration of the station’s stone facade and stained-glass windows to their original glory.

To make space for the new venture, railway authorities demolished an old unused structure and relocated an AH Wheeler multipurpose store, pharmacy, and ATM block. Although debris from the demolition currently surrounds the site, Western Railway officials are in the process of clearing the area and identifying interested operators for the restaurant.

With this initiative, the authorities aim to not only resolve the traffic chaos but also transform Bandra West station into a vibrant community hub. This project, blending heritage and modernity, is poised to set a precedent for urban railway spaces in the city.