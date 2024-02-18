Bangladeshi couple arrested with fake Indian passport

Mumbai: The police on Saturday arrested a couple from Bangladesh for allegedly obtaining an Indian passport and visa by submitting fake documents and travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and then to Nairobi. The couple was caught by the immigration authorities when they were attempting to fly to Mauritius from Nairobi and were deported to India. In 2023, the couple entered India illegally, and after submitting fake documents and getting the passport, the two acquired visas for UAE and left for Abu Dhabi on December 21, 2023, from the Delhi International Airport.

The incident occurred early on Saturday when immigration officer Sachin Kumar Singh was informed that a couple identified as Mohammed Shahin Bosirulla, 24, and Tasnim Jewel, 30, had been deported from Nairobi to Mumbai. On questioning the two, the accused claimed that they were deported due to insufficient funds. However, it raised suspicion as the two did not know Hindi. The officials then interrogated the two and found out that the couple were residents of Bangladesh.

After staying in UAE for two months, the couple flew to Nairobi. On Saturday, when the couple was leaving for Mauritius, they were checked at the Nairobi airport, after which they were deported to India.

Dhanajay Sonawane, senior police inspector of Sahar police station, said, “We have arrested the two and are now finding out the purpose of their visit to UAE, Nairobi, and Mauritius.”

The couple was charged with cheating and forgery under sections 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Foreigner’s Act, 1946.