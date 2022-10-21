BEST bus crushes 12-year-old boy in Shivaji Nagar

Mumbai: A 12-year-old boy was killed by a BEST bus in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi on Thursday when he stepped out in the afternoon to buy chapatis from a nearby hotel for his father.

The boy suddenly came to the middle of the road and the bus driver couldn’t stop the vehicle in time.

The Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the bus driver, Ganesh Gunjal, 31, and arrested him.

According to the police, the deceased, Sameer Idrishi lived with his father Riyaz, 36, an auto driver, stepmother and a 14-year-old brother who is studying in a madrasa (Islamic school) in Karnataka.

In his statement to the police, Riyaz’s wife had prepared food except for chapati and therefore, he had asked his son to bring chapati from Ashyana Hotel at 90 feet road in Shivaji Nagar.

Ten minutes later, Riyaz got a call from his friend Shehzad Shaikh that the BEST bus had hit Sameer in front of gate number 4 of the new bus depot. The bus was heading towards Rafik Nagar at 90 feet in Govandi.

The bus driver could not control the bus, as the boy jumped the divider and suddenly came in front of the vehicle. He was hit and fell on the ground and was dragged a few metres before the bus driver realised what had happened and applied brakes, said a police officer.

The boy sustained a severe head injury and was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital where he was declared dead before admission. The driver has been arrested, said deputy commissioner of police Krishnakant Upadhyay of zone 6.