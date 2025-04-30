BEST plans last-mile connectivity for Dharavi-Cuffe Parade Metro 3 route

MUMBAI: In a first, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has developed a comprehensive last-mile-connectivity plan for the upcoming phases of Metro 3 on the BKC-Cuffe Parade section. The first phase is on the Dharavi-Acharya Atre Chowk route, which is expected to be opened to the public in the first week of May. Previously, the Undertaking planned and implemented last-mile connectivity for Metro 2A and 7 after citizens complained about its lack. Mumbai, India. Oct 07, 2024: Mumbai's first underground Metro Line 3, the aqua line's phase-1, from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey, became operational for the public on Monday, October 7, 2024.Mumbai, India. Oct, 07, 2024.(Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Sources in BEST said that the Undertaking has proposed to operate 79 buses on 28 different routes between Dharavi and Cuffe Parade, connecting 17 Metro 3 stations on this route. A detailed presentation was made last week to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as part of the larger revival plan for BEST.

The introduction of last-mile connectivity is part of the multi-modal integration to facilitate commuter movement. For this, BEST is also tying up with Google Maps, which will integrate bus routes, bus fleets, provide the expected time of arrival and offer seamless travel to passengers.

“We have divided the last-mile-connectivity routes for Metro 3 into two phases,” said a BEST official. “The first phase is on the Dharavi-Acharya Atre Chowk route, where we have identified 10 bus routes which will be catered to by 29 buses. These will chiefly act as ring route services connecting the metro stations. There are 17 different routes that can be accessed through our buses from the metro stations. The necessary infrastructure is being created and existing infrastructure is being integrated with the system.”

Some areas to be covered by the buses are Lower Parel, Nehru Science Centre, Worli Dairy, Worli Village and Sea Face, Dadar, Mayor’s Bungalow, Mahim, Sion and Dharavi. “Last-mile connectivity is essential, as only then will the metro succeed,” said A V Shenoy of the Mumbai Mobility Forum. “It’s similar to how suburban stations have BEST bus stops/stations outside, which makes transport seamless.”

In the second phase, the BEST buses will cover a larger base and are expected to cater to 30 different areas. Sources said that 50 buses would ply across 18 different routes catering to more areas in South Mumbai. These include Navy Nagar, NCPA, Colaba, World Trade Centre, Mantralaya, Nariman Point, Gateway of India, Ballard Pier, CSMT, J J Hospital, Sandhurst Road, Grant Road, Babulnath, Walkeshwar, Tardeo, Haji Ali, Lower Parel, Mahalaxmi and others.

The buses will run on a ring-route basis, connecting metro and railway stations apart from business hubs, commercial complexes and residential areas. Sources in BEST said the bus routes would cover a distance of 1 km to 4 km from the metro stations.