...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

BEST shelves Narwekar’s bid to shorten Gateway bus routes

The routes—A-112 (Churchgate to Gateway of India) and A-116 (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Gateway of India)—are important in terms of passenger convenience and revenue generation for the transport undertaking, officials said

Published on: May 19, 2026 05:54 am IST
By Shashank Rao
Advertisement

Mumbai:Two popular bus routes connecting the Gateway of India to south Mumbai’s major railway hubs will remain unchanged, after the BEST committee on Monday shelved a proposal by Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar in March to curtail them.

Mumbai, India - March 27, 2026: Commuter standing in an queue to board BEST bus at Gateway Of India Bus Stop at Colaba in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 27, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The routes—A-112 (Churchgate to Gateway of India) and A-116 (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Gateway of India)—are important in terms of passenger convenience and revenue generation for the transport undertaking, officials said.

As HT had reported in March, Narwekar had urged BEST to terminate both routes at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk, around 500 metres from the Gateway of India, in a bid to reduce vehicular movement and ease congestion near the heritage monument and tourist attraction.

The proposal came up for discussion before the 16-member BEST Committee on Monday. Officials said this was unusual, as decisions related to route rationalisation are typically handled by the administration and rarely brought before the committee, which comprises elected representatives from different political parties.

Opposition members in the committee criticised the proposal, alleging that curtailing the routes would further hurt the cash-strapped undertaking. “It seems as if the proposal was meant to benefit the share-taxi routes there, which would create a monopoly. BEST should clearly cancel this proposal, or else we will launch a protest on the streets,” said Nitin Nandgaonkar, a BEST Committee member from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on the committee said that the administration can decide on route rationalisation and there is no need to approach the committee.

 
gateway of india mumbai mumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / BEST shelves Narwekar’s bid to shorten Gateway bus routes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.