Bharat Mukti Morcha workers detained during protest outside RSS office in Nagpur

Several Bharat Mukti Morcha workers were detained on Thursday during a protest outside the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur, reported news agency ANI. “The Bharat Mukti Morcha sought permission for a rally/morcha on October 6. In the wake of the law and order situation, we didn't give them permission. Since their people didn't cooperate, we implemented section 144 of CrPC in Jaripatka and Panchpaoli areas, and some leaders were detained,” said the commissioner of police, Nagpur.

Media reports claimed that the Nagpur-based organisation had called for a march near the RSS headquarters as its ideology allegedly does not adhere to the Constitution. The march was called under the leadership of All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) president Waham Meshram, who has now been detained along with 200 other participants, reported ABP News.

The police had already barricaded all the avenues reaching the RSS office in Reshimbag, as hundreds of Bharat Mukti Morcha workers took to the streets to lead the march. But the protest was halted midway by the cops as it didn't have permission, following which an argument broke out between the authorities and the protesters, resulting in the detaining of several workers, the report added.

