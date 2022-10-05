Hindu Rashtra, women empowerment in focus in RSS chief's speech on Dussehra

In his address at the Vijayadashami celebrations in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Wednesday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhgawat talked about empowering women, adding that without them "a society cannot progress". His comments came as the RSS - the BJP's ideological parent - for the first time had a women chief guest for the annual event.

Acclaimed mountaineer Santosh Yadav - the first woman to climb Mount Everest twice, first in May 1992, and then again in May 1993 - is the chief guest at the RSS Vijayadashami event this year. "We must empower our women. The society can't progress without women," Mohan Bhagwat said at the event on Wednesday. This is the first time in nearly 100 years of the RSS’s history that a woman has been called to be the chief guest at an event.

He also stressed on the focus needed on population policy. "Population require resources. If it grows without building resources, it becomes a burden. There is another view in which population is considered an asset. We need to work on a population policy for all keeping both aspects in mind," he underlined.

Speaking about the "Hindu Rashtra" concept, he said: "The concept of Hindu Rashtra is being discussed all over. Many agree with the concept but are opposed to the word ‘Hindu’ and prefer to use other words. We don't have any issue with that. For the clarity of concept - we will keep emphasizing the word Hindu for ourselves".

"An obstacle that hinders our Sanatana Dharma are created by forces who are inimical to Bharat’s unity and progress. They spread fake narratives, encourage anarchy, engage in criminal acts, foment terror, conflict and social unrest," he said.

The RSS chief also talked about India’s increased credibility and prestige. “Our prestige and credibility increased in the world. The way we helped Sri Lanka, and our stand during the Ukraine-Russia conflict shows that we are being heard," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bhagwat also spoke about the country's recovery graph from coronavirus, banking on predictions that the economy will further grow and lauded the recent sports achievements made by the country in his address.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were also in attendance at the event. The event at Reshmibaug happened amid tight security and nearly 4,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city as a couple more events are expected to be held.

The RSS’s annual Vijayadashmi address is one of the main events of Sangh and an occasion when Sangh head Bhgawat speaks about Sangh’s views on important issues.

(With inputs from ANI)

