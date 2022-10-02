Home / Cities / Delhi News / Five RSS leaders in Kerala given Y category security cover

Five RSS leaders in Kerala given Y category security cover

Published on Oct 02, 2022 12:28 AM IST

The names of the RSS leaders are understood to have been found on the radar of the Popular Front of India (PFI) after central probe agencies recovered documents in this connection during the recent crackdown on the Islamic organisation, which the Centre banned early this week.

The Centre has accorded a Y category security cover to five Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders in Kerala. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

The Centre has accorded a Y category security cover to five Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders in Kerala in view of possible threats to them, official sources said on Saturday.

The smallest category of central security cover -- Y-- has been accorded to the five RSS leaders based on inputs and recommendations provided to the Union home ministry by central investigative and intelligence agencies, sources said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing has been asked to render the task, they said.

About two to three armed commandos will be provided to each protectee as part of the cover, the sources said.

A similar cover has also been provided to Bihar BJP chief and MP from West Champaran Sanjay Jaiswal.

He was given a Y cover security in the wake of protests against him and other BJP leaders during the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme launch in June. The cover was later withdrawn but has been restored now.

With the addition of these six protectees, the CRPF has been covering at least 125 people under its VIP security umbrella.

