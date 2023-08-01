Bhide controversy snowballs, Thane police book him

THANE: The controversy pertaining to Sambhaji Bhide’s objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi continues to snowball. On Monday, the second FIR was registered against the Hindutva leader by Thane’s Naupada police after they were approached by NCP MLA and former minister Jitendra Awhad. Pune, India - July 7, 2018: Sambhaji Bhide was present at Shiajinagar to take blessing of Paalkhi Procession at Shivajinagar in Pune, India, on Saturday, July 7, 2018. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

The FIR was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to promoting enmity between groups and defamation. The first FIR was registered by the Rajapeth police in Amravati on Saturday.

Meanwhile, two days after booking him, the Rajapeth police have started sending notices to Bhide and his associates under Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). “We will see if his voice sample matches with the audio clips received by us from different sources. The audio clips will also be put through a forensic test,” said a police official from Rajapeth police. The Aurangabad police, on their part, have denied permission for a programme Bhide was scheduled to address in the city at Agrasen Bhavan on the ground that it could disturb the law-and-order situation.

Things seem to be careening out of control for the right-wing activist. Protests against him continued even on Monday at various places across the state such as Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Buldhana and Amravati. Along with opposition parties, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, now a part of the state government, has also demanded Bhide’s arrest. The NCP’s Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW), has requested deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure Bhide’s arrest.

The Congress alleged that Bhide was linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and also questioned his source of funding. “The RSS runs thousands of outfits under different names but conveniently denies having any relation with them in such a situation. My question is: who is financing Bhide and his organisation?” asked Prithviraj Chavan, former chief minister and Congress leader.

Senior NCP leader and food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal went so far as to say that Narendra Modi, who is visiting Pune on Tuesday, needed to be apprised of Bhide’s conduct. “He made very low-level remarks against Gandhiji,” said Bhujbal. “The question is whether he is a crackpot or deliberately doing this at someone’s behest. A complaint against him needs to go to the Prime Minister since he has met Bhide in the past.”

