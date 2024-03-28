Bid to snatch mobile phone led to death of banker in Kalyan, say cops; 1 held

Thane: The Kalyan police on Tuesday evening booked a phatka gang member for culpable homicide of a 25-year-old banker whose body was found near the railway tracks on Tuesday morning. The matter came to light after police nabbed Akash Jadhav, 29, a resident of Ambivali village, while patrolling the station premises and he confessed to hitting the banker in a bid to steal his mobile phone leading to his death, said officials. HT Image

According to the police, Pune-based banker Prabhas Bhanage, who was in Mumbai to celebrate Holi, was returning home by Siddheshwar Express on Tuesday morning when the accused hit his hand in a bid to snatch his phone. Since the phone fell out of the train, Bhanage jumped off to retrieve it, but came under the wheels of another train. The police subsequently discovered his body and registered a case of accidental death.

On Tuesday evening, when a team of government railway police personnel led by senior police inspector P Kande was patrolling the platform to nab criminals and prevent any untoward incidents, they came across a man who was roaming amidst the crowd and touching bags suspiciously. When they nabbed the person, identified as Akash Jadhav, they found an expensive Android phone in his pocket.

“We asked him for the password to unlock the phone, but he was unable to provide it. So we checked the details and found that the phone belonged to Prabhas Bhanage, in whose name an accidental death report was registered the same morning. We verified the matter and confirmed that the phone belonged to the deceased,” said a police officer.

Bhanage used to work with the Vikhroli branch of a prominent bank for two years before being transferred to Pune, his hometown. The only son of retired parents, he had visited Mumbai to celebrate Holi with his ex-colleague.

“The accused is a habitual offender. Soon after he confessed to the crime, we booked him under section 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Further investigation is on,” said a police officer. The deceased’s body has been handed over to his family, the officer added.