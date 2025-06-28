Biker killed in hit-and-run on Mahape-Shilphata road

NAVI MUMBAI: The Turbhe police have launched a manhunt for an unidentified vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man on the Mahape-Shilphata road. The accident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Thursday near the Mahape checkpost. (Shutterstock)

The deceased has been identified as Rohit Pilankar, a resident of Palava City in Dombivli. He was returning home on his scooter after finishing work at Mindspace, Airoli, when the accident occurred. According to the complaint filed by his colleague, Sarthak Jadhav (26), Pilankar was his team leader and was en route for Dombivli from Navi Mumbai when he met with the accident.

Some unidentified vehicle hit Pilankar’s two-wheeler, causing him to lose balance and fall on the road. “The rider was run over by the same vehicle, which fled the scene without offering help,” said the investigating officer of the case. Some passersby alerted the authorities and police rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

A case has been registered against the unknown driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are reviewing CCTV footage of the spot and the route for clues and have also appealed to the people who witnessed the incident to come forward with any information that may help identify the vehicle and the driver involved in the hit-and-run incident.