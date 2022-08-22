Bikers snatch iPhone of Marathi TV serial actor Shivali in Bhiwandi

Popular Marathi TV serial actor, Shivali Parab, was robbed of her iPhone 13 while she was on her way for a shooting at Mira road on Sunday morning. The incident occurred at around 8.45am near Pimplas phata on Mumbai-Nashik road in Bhiwandi.

A case has been lodged at Kongaon police station against two unknown people. Parab said in her complaint that she booked an auto from Kalyan Katemanivli to Mira Road. On her way, two unknown men came on a bike and allegedly snatched her phone and fled.

Police sub-inspector Ashlesha Ghadke said, “The actor was seated on the corner of the auto rickshaw and the phone was in her hand. Suddenly, two men came behind on the right side and the pillion rider snatched the phone. She approached the police station and booked a case against two unknown people.

“A team has been formed to track the accused with the help of CCTV footage. We will nab them soon and put them behind bars.”