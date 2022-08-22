Bikers snatch iPhone of Marathi TV serial actor Shivali in Bhiwandi
Popular Marathi TV serial actor, Shivali Parab, was robbed of her iPhone 13 while she was on her way by auto rickshaw for a shooting at Mira road on Sunday morning; the incident occurred at around 8.45am near Pimplas phata on Mumbai-Nashik road in Bhiwandi
Popular Marathi TV serial actor, Shivali Parab, was robbed of her iPhone 13 while she was on her way for a shooting at Mira road on Sunday morning. The incident occurred at around 8.45am near Pimplas phata on Mumbai-Nashik road in Bhiwandi.
A case has been lodged at Kongaon police station against two unknown people. Parab said in her complaint that she booked an auto from Kalyan Katemanivli to Mira Road. On her way, two unknown men came on a bike and allegedly snatched her phone and fled.
Police sub-inspector Ashlesha Ghadke said, “The actor was seated on the corner of the auto rickshaw and the phone was in her hand. Suddenly, two men came behind on the right side and the pillion rider snatched the phone. She approached the police station and booked a case against two unknown people.
“A team has been formed to track the accused with the help of CCTV footage. We will nab them soon and put them behind bars.”
-
Direct flights from Kolhapur to Shirdi soon, says Maha revenue minister
Pilgrimage tourism is an important industry in Maharashtra, considering that, residents in Kolhapur will now be able to travel to Shirdi via direct flight soon. Revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil proposed flight connectivity between Shirdi and Kolhapur in a review meeting conducted on August 21. Currently, the Kolhapur airport operates flights to Hyderabad, Tirupati and Ahmedabad, while residents are demanding to resume the flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru.
-
Cut-offs at top colleges reach 95-97%, nearly 5-8% points higher than previous merit lists
Mumbai: The third merit list of a junior college in the city has ended at 97%, nearly 6 percent points higher than the first merit list this year. The third and final common admissions merit list for first year junior college (FYJC) seats were announced on Monday and several top colleges have registered an increase in their cut-offs, compared to the previous two lists.
-
NGT stays CIDCO auction of Navi Mumbai plot
Mumbai The National Green Tribunal on Monday stayed the auction of a 25,000 square metre (sqm) plot of land in Navi Mumbai as a portion of it is classified as CRZ-1 under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The auction, which was initially set to take place on August 4 but was pushed to a later date, was expected to earn the state at least Rs 350 crore.
-
MSEDCL terminates service of 71 meter reading agencies across Maharashtra
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has suspended the service of 71 defaulting meter reading agencies across the state following complaints from consumers about inaccurate bills. They take meter readings at residential societies and houses for MSEDCL and are paid for each reading. But recently many consumers had reported wrong electricity readings and inaccurate bills. Activists have slammed the power distribution firm saying consumers have suffered due to escalated bills.
-
60-year-old robbed of ₹7.64L through cybercrime in Uran
In the incident that was reported to Uran police on Saturday, the 60-year-old complainant alleged that the conman called him up by posing as an official from the electricity board, asking to pay electricity bill in order to avoid power disconnection. Eventually, he lost ₹7.64 lakh from his account. The complainant had kept his phone on the office desk and was away when he had missed a call.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics