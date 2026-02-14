Mumbai: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who is under a cloud of controversy over his name appearing in the voluminous records related to Jeffrey Epstein released by the US Department of Justice recently, is scheduled to visit Mumbai on February 16, where he will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government focusing on key sectors such as health and agriculture. During the visit, Gates will also review the city’s malaria eradication programme, and visit a health post in Banganga in Walkeshwar. Bill Gates to visit Mumbai to sign MoU, and review malaria eradication efforts. (AP)

Gates is expected to first visit Raj Bhavan to meet the governor before proceeding to Banganga. The Banganga health post functions as a primary healthcare centre, providing vaccinations and addressing the basic medical needs of slum residents. It also serves as a hub for malaria monitoring, where pest control officers conduct door-to-door inspections to detect malarial larvae. A detailed presentation on these initiatives will be made during the visit.

Officials in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will accompany him on visits to slum areas in the D ward as part of the public health review. According to civic officials, Gates is keen to understand how pest control officers (PCO) operate on the ground, particularly how they identify mosquito breeding spots and manage malaria cases. His itinerary includes observing treatment protocols for patients and interacting with field staff involved in disease surveillance.

The upcoming trip follows an earlier visit on March 20, 2025, when chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Gates at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. They reportedly discussed the potential use of Microsoft-led Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions in governance, with an emphasis on healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure.

At the time, a video of Gates and Sachin Tendulkar enjoying vada pav on a bench went viral on social media, captioned “a snack break before work.” During his earlier visit, Gates held discussions with prominent leaders and influencers, reinforcing his commitment to philanthropic, technological, and developmental partnerships in India. The trip formed part of a larger India visit commemorating 25 years of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and its work across the country.