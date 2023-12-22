Bizman flees with 1kg gold from Kalbadevi workshop

MUMBAI: A city-wide manhunt has been launched for a businessman accused of absconding with 1kg of gold ornaments from a workshop owned by a Kalbadevi-based jeweller. The wanted individual is identified as 23-year-old Amardeep Rambahadur Patwa, who also operates an office at Dharnji Street dealing in gold jewellery. HT Image

The complainant, 42-year-old Bachchu Rampad Bayur, operates a jewellery workshop in Suratiya Bhawan on Dhanji Street in the LT Marg area. The workshop specialises in crafting gold coins and ornaments tailored to the orders of clients.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to the police, the suspect contacted Bayur in the last week of November, placing an order for new design gold ornaments for his clients. On November 27, Bayur dispatched gold ornaments valued at ₹56 lakhs to Patwa’s office through his employee, Debashish Bhuya.

As per the complainant’s statement, Bhuya delivered the gold ornaments to Patwa’s office. Subsequently, Patwa, after taking possession of the jewellery, requested Bhuya to wait in his office as he intended to show the items to his brother. Patwa then disappeared with the jewellery from his office, leaving Bhuya waiting for an hour before realising something was amiss.

With Patwa’s mobile number switched off and no sign of his return, Bhuya contacted his employer, Bayur also tried Patwa’s number but found it unreachable, said a police officer.

Following this, Bayur lodged a written complaint at the LT Marg police station, leading to the registration of a case against the accused for cheating and breach of trust.