Bizman loses vision after cataract surgery, alleges negligence

Mumbai: A 67-year-old Navi Mumbai-based businessman, Rajendra Hardayal Gupta, has approached the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) and Vashi police, alleging that he permanently lost vision in his left eye after ophthalmologists Dr Chandan Pandit and Dr DV Pandit – a father-son duo – performed cataract surgery on both his eyes. The doctors overlooked Gupta’s diabetic condition and bypassed key pre-operative safeguards which caused the vision loss, Gupta has alleged. Lab investigation showed Rajendra Hardayal Guptawas suffering from an infection in his left eye caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa – a virulent bacterium known to cause rapid and permanent vision loss if not treated promptly

The businessman first consulted the doctors in December 2024. Despite disclosing his uncontrolled diabetes, he was pressured to undergo cataract surgery on his right eye, he told Hindustan Times.

“I was worried about the risks. But they kept saying, ‘We’ve done surgeries on diabetics worse than you. Nothing will go wrong’,” he said.

The first surgery was performed on December 31, 2024, after Gupta made an advance payment of ₹70,000. Although he experienced a poking sensation, constant discomfort, and blurred vision in the right eye after the surgery, the doctors asked him to be patient and said things would improve with time.

The doctors pushed him for a surgery on the left eye, which was performed on March 27, 2025 after he paid an additional ₹30,000. Once again, Gupta told the doctors that he was diabetic and his right eye had not healed yet, and asked if it was okay to go ahead. The doctors insisted that everything would normalise after the second surgery.

Two days later, Gupta’s left eye went dark.

“I could feel pain and pressure but couldn’t see a thing,” he said. “When I went to the doctor on April 6, he told me an ulcer had formed and referred me to another centre.”

At the centre where he was referred, a specialist said he was suffering from a severe corneal infection and recommended urgent treatment or corneal transplant if vision did not return. Since Gupta could not afford further surgery, his daughter Deepali took him to another doctor who ran some investigations. The reports showed he was suffering from an infection caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa – a virulent bacterium known to cause rapid and permanent vision loss if not treated promptly.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections occur when the bacteria enter the body through breaks in the skin or mucous membranes, especially in people with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions. Gupta’s family contends he got infected due to his diabetic condition, which weakens the body’s ability to fight infections, and possible lapses in surgical hygiene, such as using sterile instruments, maintaining aseptic techniques, and disinfecting the operating environment.

“We kept informing the doctor, but he kept switching eye drops without proper follow-up or preventive care,” said Deepali. “Pseudomonas aeruginosa rapidly damages the eye—if they had acted in time, my father’s vision might have been saved.”

Deepali accused Dr Chandan Pandit of not having a medical degree. “He uses his father’s credentials and signs off documents under that name, which is unethical and possibly illegal,” she alleged.

Dr Chandan Pandit said he and his father had fulfilled their duty in good faith and denied all of Gupta’s allegations.

“There was no negligence. The first eye developed a corneal ulcer a week later, which can happen to diabetic patients even without surgery,” he said. “My father, a qualified senior surgeon, operated on him. Other patients operated before and after him had normal recovery.”

The doctor characterised Gupta’s infection as “an unfortunate immune response”. Regarding concerns about his credentials as a doctor, he said, “Our MMC registration is under renewal. It’s a standard procedure every three years. Everything is under process.”

The MMC confirmed receipt of Gupta’s complaint and said a preliminary inquiry was underway.

Meanwhile, Gupta awaits justice, unable to perform daily chores or run his business. “These surgeries have stolen my sight and independence,” he said. “I only want accountability so that others aren’t left in darkness.”