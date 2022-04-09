BJP conspiring to make Mumbai a UT, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that efforts were on to make Mumbai a Union Territory and “bring in Centre’s rule in the city”. Raut further alleged that former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders, and businessmen were part of this “conspiracy”.

“Kirit Somaiya is a part of a conspiracy to make Mumbai a Union Territory. These people have made a presentation to the union home ministry. Some BJP leaders, their financiers and developers from Mumbai are being led by Somaiya on how to make Mumbai a UT. Five people from BJP have prepared this presentation. They want to remove Marathi Manoos’ rights on Mumbai and bring in Centre’s rule in the city,” Raut said on Friday.

The fresh allegation comes amid a bitter tussle between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and the BJP ahead of the crucial civic body elections.

The Sena MP said the Somaiya-led group is also likely to move court over the matter, citing a decline in the percentage of Marathi people in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Narayan Rane dismissed the claims. “The Sena floats such rumours to play the ‘Marathi Pride’ card to gain sympathy whenever they are in trouble. There is no iota of truth in the claim...”