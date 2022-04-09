BJP conspiring to make Mumbai a UT, says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that efforts were on to make Mumbai a Union Territory and “bring in Centre’s rule in the city”. Raut further alleged that former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya and a group of party leaders, builders, and businessmen were part of this “conspiracy”.
“Kirit Somaiya is a part of a conspiracy to make Mumbai a Union Territory. These people have made a presentation to the union home ministry. Some BJP leaders, their financiers and developers from Mumbai are being led by Somaiya on how to make Mumbai a UT. Five people from BJP have prepared this presentation. They want to remove Marathi Manoos’ rights on Mumbai and bring in Centre’s rule in the city,” Raut said on Friday.
The fresh allegation comes amid a bitter tussle between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and the BJP ahead of the crucial civic body elections.
The Sena MP said the Somaiya-led group is also likely to move court over the matter, citing a decline in the percentage of Marathi people in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra.
Union minister and senior BJP leader Narayan Rane dismissed the claims. “The Sena floats such rumours to play the ‘Marathi Pride’ card to gain sympathy whenever they are in trouble. There is no iota of truth in the claim...”
Woman injured during snatching bid in outer Delhi
A 23-year-old woman suffered injuries to The woman, Arti Devi's left leg after she was dragged on the road as she refused let go of the handbag that three men on a motorcycle were trying to snatch from her in outer Delhi's Mundka on Wednesday night. The woman cried out, and onlookers caught one of the snatchers. The other two fled, leaving their motorcycle behind, the police said.
Gangster Penta was killed on Lawrence Bishnoi’s directions: Punjab Police
A 'B' category gangster, Harjit Singh Penta, who was affiliated with Devinder Bambiha group, was killed on the directions of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over rivalry, Moga police said on Friday. Inspector general of police, Faridkot Range, PK Yadav said the teams, which were following the CCTV footage trail, got a tip-off after which a raid was conducted at Jai Singh Wala to Chotian Tobe road.
Inquiry initiated against Punjab Police ASI for amassing disproportionate assets
The state vigilance bureau has initiated an inquiry against assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ramandeep Singh of the Punjab Police, who had been on deputation in the transport department, for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets by accepting bribes from transporters for allowing their buses to run without paying taxes. Following this, a section of transporters alleged that they had been paying monthly bribes to the department's staff for running their buses for the last 20 years.
Former MLA Simarjeet Bains declared proclaimed offender in Covid norms violation case
The court of additional chief judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Singh on Friday declared former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains a proclaimed offender after Simarjeet, the then MLA of Atam Nagar constituency failed to appear before it in a case pertaining to Covid norms violation registered against him in August 2020. Simarjeet didn't appear before the court on January 14 this year and his application filed on the date seeking exemption from his personal appearance was dismissed.
Objectionable remarks row: Unfair to blame me without verifying facts, says Jakhar
Under fire from a section of political leaders for Jakhar's 'objectionable' remarks, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Friday said it was completely unfair to blame him without ascertaining the facts. Jakhar said throughout his political career, he had been doing best to protect the rights of downtrodden and economically weaker sections of the society.
