BJP leader sentenced to 3 months jail for slapping Maharashtra official
NAGPUR: An Amravati sessions court on Tuesday convicted former Maharashtra minister Anil Bonde for slapping a revenue official in 2016 and sentenced him to three months’ jail and a ₹10,000 fine.
District and session judge SS Adkar said if the convict fails to pay the fine, he will have to spend one more month’ in prison.
Bonde had slapped Warud naib tahsildar, Nandkishore Kale, on September 30, 2016 after the official rejected 230 out of 400 applications received for benefits under a government scheme for the elderly because the beneficiaries hadn’t attached the court fee stamp of ₹5.
Under Maharashtra government’s Shravan Bal Yojana, people over the age of 65 were entitled to receive ₹600 every month from the state if they did not have any other means to support themselves.
When the large number of his constituents approached Anil Bonde, who was then the legislator from the area, Bonde accompanied some of them to the revenue office and confronted the naib tahsildar. He later beat up Kale.
Kale, an ex-army man, lodged a complaint with the local police, alleging that the BJP leader, who was the then local MLA, also threatened with dire consequences. Government officials said in the complaint that the BJP leader not only slapped him, but also threw paperweights and pens at him.
Relying on the evidence given by the witnesses examined by the prosecution, judge SS Adkar found Bonde guilty under sections 332, 504 of the Indian Penal Code. He was sentenced to three months imprisonment and fined ₹10,000. The court also granted bail to Bonde when his counsel moved the application.
Bonde, who heads the Bharatiya Janata Party’s farmers’ cell in Maharashtra, said that he will challenge the judgement before the high court.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics