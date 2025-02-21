Menu Explore
BJP MLC first to record statement in CM’s SIT probe

ByVinay Dalvi
Feb 21, 2025 09:00 AM IST

The SIT formed by the state government on Thursday recorded the statement of BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, who had demanded a probe into an alleged plot to frame Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde in false cases during the tenure of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

MUMBAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the state government on Thursday recorded the statement of BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, who had demanded a probe into an alleged plot to frame chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde in false cases during the tenure of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The SIT is headed by Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Satyanarayan Chaudhary.

Mumbai, India - Dec. 21, 2021: Devendra Fadnavis leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, Chandrakant Patil, Pravin Darekar and party leaders meeting on the eve of Maharashtra Assembly winter session 2021 in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, December 21, 2021. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
“I had raised the question in the assembly,” said Darekar. “The government took the issue very seriously, registered a case and formed a SIT, which has been directed to submit a report in the matter. I can’t share the exact details but I have shared whatever evidence I had with it,” Darekar told reporters after recording his statement. “Framing of leaders in such a manner is very dangerous.”

Alleging that the MVA government had targeted Fadnavis, as he had exposed corruption during its tenure, Darekar had claimed that he had sting operation footage aired by some TV channels to support his claims. He raised the issue during the winter session of the state legislature, following which senior cabinet minister Shambhuraje Desai announced that an SIT, headed by a senior IPS officer, would be set up.

Apart from Choudhary, the four-member SIT includes Rajeev Jain, deputy inspector-general of police, Navnath Dhavale, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 6) and Adikrao Pol, assistant commissioner of police, Mumbai city.

“The SIT has been asked to investigate a complaint filed against DCP Laxmikant Patil over starting a re-investigation in this regard. All the issues raised by the members of the legislative council will be covered by the SIT during its investigation. The legislators will also get a period of 30 days to add to their complaints,” the GR stated. Patil was allegedly part of the plot to frame the two Mahayuti politicians.

The SIT is likely to trigger another round of friction between the ruling and opposition parties, as Darekar had claimed that the alleged order to frame Fadnavis was issued at the government level. “An SIT inquiry will reveal who orchestrated this conspiracy and who operated from behind the scenes,” he asserted.

The opposition, on its part, has maintained that the state government’s action is politically motivated.

