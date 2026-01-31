NAGPUR: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained control of the Akola Municipal Corporation on Friday after securing cross-party support from corporators belonging to both factions of the NCP (Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions) and independent members. BJP corporator Sharda Khedkar was elected mayor, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Surekha Kale. BJP retains Akola civic body as Sharda Khedkar elected mayor after opposition unity collapses

In the mayoral election held in the 80-member civic body, Khedkar secured 45 votes, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 41. Kale received 32 votes.

The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the corporation with 38 seats but fell three short of a simple majority. The Congress, which won 21 seats, attempted to stitch together an opposition alliance with like-minded parties to dislodge the BJP. A joint front, projected under the slogan “We Are All Against BJP”, was formed by the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and other opposition parties, but it failed to muster the required numbers when voting took place.

On Thursday, Congress MLA Sajid Khan Pathan had claimed that the opposition had the backing of more than 41 corporators, fuelling suspense over the outcome of the mayoral election. However, Friday’s voting revealed that the BJP-led formation had the upper hand.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) also explored the possibility of forming an anti-BJP coalition. Despite the notional support of VBA (five), AIMIM (three), Independents (two), both NCP factions (four) and Congress (21), the opposition camp struggled to cross the majority threshold amid concerns over defections.

In the final count, Khedkar received support from all 38 BJP corporators, three members of Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction, one corporator from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, one from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and two independents. BJP rebel Ashish Pavitrakar, who had earlier aligned with the Congress-led front, switched sides at the last moment and voted in favour of the BJP. Three AIMIM corporators remained neutral during the voting.

Soon after the results were announced, scenes of disorder were witnessed in the municipal house. Congress corporators raised slogans and engaged in heated verbal exchanges with AIMIM members, expressing anger over the latter’s decision to stay neutral instead of backing the opposition candidate.

Meanwhile, BJP corporator Amol Ghoge was elected deputy mayor, defeating Congress candidate Azad Khan by the same margin of 45 votes to 32.