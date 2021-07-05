BJP, Shiv Sena not enemies but will not be forming a govt, says Maha BJP chief

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil reiterated Devendra Fadnavis’s words on BJP and Shiv Sena not being “enemies” but insisted that it will not translate into both parties coming together to form a government again

“Devendra Fadnavis has said that BJP, Shiv Sena are not enemies, it's 100% true but this doesn't mean that both will come together and form a government,” Patil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Patil’s words comes amid reports of a meeting between Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and BJP leader Ashish Sehlar on Saturday. Both the parties have downplayed the significance of any such meeting, insisting that even though they subscribe to different ideologies they maintain a friendship that goes beyond politics.

Fadnavis, who once presided over a government formed by BJP and Shiv Sena, told reporters on Sunday, “There was no enmity between BJP and Shiv Sena. We are not enemies. We are facing ideological differences because our friend who got elected along with us left us and held the hands of those against whom they were elected.”

“There is nothing like a hypothesis in politics. Decisions are made depending upon the current situation. The leaders who depend upon hypothesis can only dream,” he added.

Raut on his part has insisted that he meets opposition leaders openly in public and those who are spreading rumours don't like him.

"I've met Ashish at social gatherings. Maharashtra's politics is not like that of India and Pakistan. Despite political differences, we're cordial. People who don't like me are spreading rumours ahead of tomorrow's Assembly session," Raut told reporters on Sunday.