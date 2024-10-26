MUMBAI: A political drama began over Mahim assembly constituency on Saturday after BJP Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar said that Mahayuti should support Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray in the seat where chief minister Ekanth Shinde has already re-nominated Sada Sarvankar. Sarvankar refused to withdraw from the fray and questioned the political capacity and contribution of Amit Thackeray in the constituency. His supporters staged a show of strength as they gathered outside a party office on Saturday evening to show support to the three-term legislator. BJP urges Shinde to withdraw candidate from Mahim for Raj Thackeray’s son

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has announced the candidature of son Amit Thackeray from Mahim assembly constituency which consists of largely Marathi-speaking areas and spreads from Mahim to Prabhadevi. It also includes Shivaji Park where Raj Thackeray resides. After Aaditya Thackeray from Shiv Sena (UBT), Amit Thackeray would be the second person from the Thackeray family to contest assembly elections. Significantly, hours after Raj’s announcement of fielding his son, chief minister Eknath Shinde’s party released a list of candidates that included sitting MLA of Mahim, Sarvankar’s name.

In an interview to a Marathi news channel, Amit expressed surprise over it. He pointed out that his father had campaigned for Shinde’s son Shrikant in Kalyan constituency in Lok Sabha elections. The issue has now become a contentious one between Raj Thackeray and the ruling Mahayuti alliance which is banking on his candidates to reduce MVA, especially Shiv Sena (UBT), votes in and around Mumbai. Hence, BJP has stepped in to help Raj’s son.

“Amit Thackeray is a son of our large family and when he is going to contest his first election, it’s our duty to support him,” said Ashish Shelar. Reacting to it, Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant pointed out, “Sarvankar stood by CM Shinde in the time of crisis and he is a two-time MLA from the constituency.”

When contacted, Sarvankar said, “There is no question of leaving the seat for Amit Thackeray just because someone is doing his duty as a friend. Why should I pay the price for their friendship?”