BMC appoints 4 administrators for its medical colleges

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed four administrators for its medical colleges to help the respective dean with the day-to-day operations of the hospitals. "These appointments were made to reduce the workload of the dean so that they can concentrate more on the clinical and research work in the hospitals," said Dr Sudhakar Shinde, additional municipal commissioner, BMC.

Dr Shinde said major health institutes like AIIMS also have administrators. “Over many decades, the workload in our hospitals has gone up. With the increasing workload on the deans and medical staff, a need for administrative support was felt,” he said. The administrators will be reporting to the dean.

Earlier, on a pilot basis, it had appointed an officer for all its medical colleges-KEM Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College-Parel, LTMG Hospital and medical college-Sion, Topiwala National Medical College & B Y L Nair Charitable Hospital-Mumbai Central and HBT Medical College and Dr RN Cooper Municipal Hospital-Juhu. BMC officials said twenty years back, they had an administrator’s post for the medical colleges, which remained vacant all these years.

“The administrators will be assisting in getting the engineering work done in the hospitals, solving the manpower and union-related issues, ensuring sanitation and cleanliness is maintained,” said a senior BMC official.

The appointment of these administrators has also been seen as a step to speed up the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) accreditation process for the BMC hospitals. The focus of NABH standards is on patient safety and the quality of the delivery of services by hospitals in the changing healthcare environment.

Dr Avinash Supe, ex-director of major civic hospitals and dean of KEM Hospital, welcomed the move, saying the administrative post was there in the 90s but later discontinued, and the deans continued to play the dual role with the help of deputy deans. “In corporate hospitals, we have an administrator and medical director. You need an administrative person to look after the HR, labour issues etc,” he said.