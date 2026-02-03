BMC clears illegal hawkers on Mohammed Ali Road, Ibrahim Merchant Road

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday carried out an anti-encroachment drive along Mohammed Ali Road and Ibrahim Merchant Road, two of south Mumbai’s busiest commercial corridors, removing illegal extensions and unauthorised hawkers that had narrowed footpaths and disrupted traffic flow. During the drive, the BMC removed seven unauthorised shops, dismantled 12 raised platforms, metal sheds and barricades, seized 10 bollards, and took action against two abandoned vehicles.

The operation was conducted by the BMC’s B Ward under the directions of additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Joshi and the supervision of deputy municipal commissioner Chanda Jadhav, with assistant commissioner Yogesh Desai leading the on-ground action.

Civic officials said they had received repeated complaints about unauthorised structures and hawkers occupying footpaths, forcing pedestrians onto the carriageway and aggravating congestion in the area, which connects key localities including Bhendi Bazaar, Masjid Bunder, Nagdevi and Mandvi.

During the drive, the BMC removed seven unauthorised shops, dismantled 12 raised platforms, metal sheds and barricades, seized 10 bollards, and took action against two abandoned vehicles. The operation involved four encroachment removal vehicles and two JCB machines, with police deployed to maintain law and order along with nearly 40 civic officials.

Residents and commuters welcomed the action, noting improved pedestrian movement and better visibility for motorists. Civic officials said similar drives would continue across the ward and warned that unauthorised encroachments would not be allowed to return.