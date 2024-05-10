BMC in the process of cancelling tender for Khar Subway flyover

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in the process of cancelling the ₹2,400-crore tender to build an elevated road over Khar Subway, heeding opposition from citizens and residents’ groups in Khar and Santracruz. The BMC’s bridges department has sent a proposal to cancel the tender to civic chief Bhushan Gagrani seeking his approval, said sources. The department was instructed to table such a proposal primarily due to citizens’ objections, the sources added. Mumbai, India - June 09, 2022: Inside view of Khar subway during HT Monsoon Audit, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 09, 2022. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner, confirmed the development. Speaking with HT, he said, “BMC has decided not to go ahead with the proposal in its current form as some objections raised by citizens were valid.” Bangar, however, did not state if the BMC had officially cancelled the tender.

As reported by HT, residents’ groups from the area had raised two main concerns with the contentious plan – the alignment of the elevated road through a thickly populated area, over a public garden; and sharp, 90-degree turns at two places along the way. On April 27, a delegation comprising Anandini Thakoor from the Khar Residents’ Association, advocate Trivankumar Karnani from the Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF), and Hemal Mehta from the Santacruz East Residents’ Association (SERA) met Bandra West MLA Ashish Shelar to press on their concerns. The Bandra West MLA told them that he had conveyed their objections to Gagrani, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, after which a decision was taken to shelve the project.

On Thursday, residents’ groups welcomed ongoing efforts to cancel the tender. “We are happy to learn that our efforts have paid off,” said Karnani from MNCDF, clarifying that they were not against development. “The authorities need to work in tandem with citizen welfare forums and resident welfare associations to explore enhancement of east-west connectivity through sustainable options, in accordance with the 2034 development plan,” he said.

As an interim measure to address traffic congestion in and around Khar Subway, residents’ groups have proposed the removal of footpaths from the north/south bound pathways, which will widen the subway at the bottlenecks. They have also proposed the construction of an alternative footpath on the side of Willingdon Gymkhana, utilising the hollow patch underneath train tracks.

“For the long term, the BMC must rework the design in line with the 2034 development plan, clear encroachments from the Golibar area and start consultation with the defence department, to whom the land belongs,” said Karnani. Residents’ groups are in favour of an elevated road connecting the western end of Khar subway directly with the Western Express Highway via the Golibar area.