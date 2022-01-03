BMC shares names of centres administering Covid vaccine to teens in Mumbai. Check complete list

India has begun vaccinating its teenagers aged 15-18 from Monday in a significant step towards the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The only vaccine being administered to this age bracket is Bharat Biotech's indigenously-made ‘Covaxin’.

Mumbai's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released guidelines listing the names of public CVC's that will administer vaccine doses to the 15-18 age group in the city and also mentioned other important details regarding the vaccination for the said group.

Check complete list of vaccine centres for young adults in the city of Mumbai:

Richardson and Cruddas Centre, Byculla Ward E

NESCO jumbo centre Phase 1, Goregaon (E) Ward P/S

NSCI Dome Jumbo Facility, Worli Ward G/S

BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Bandra Ward H/E

Kanjurmarg C and G Jumbo Centre Ward S

Malad Jumbo Covid Centre Ward P/N

Mulund R and C Jumbo Covid Centre – 1 Ward T

Dahisar Jumbo Centre, Dahisar Ward R/N

Somaiya Jumbo Centre, Sion Ward F/N

Dr. Babasaheb Memorial GH, Byulla (State) Ward E

Vaccination guidelines for 15-18 age group:

Children born in or before 2007 are eligible.

School ID/Aadhaar card mandatory.

Parents are requested to accompany children. BMC school students will be accompanied by teachers.

Covaxin will be administered.

Both on-site & offline registration facility available.

Register through existing accounts (parents) or self-made accounts on Cowin.

The process to vaccinate children has commenced amid concerns over the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has advised states and union territories to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queue and different vaccination teams for this age group to avoid the mixing-up of vaccines.

On Sunday, Maharashtra logged 11,877 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2,707 more than the day before, the state health department said in a bulletin. Of the new cases, 7,792 were reported from Mumbai.

Maharashtra has reported 510 cases of the Omicon variant so far, remaining the state which has the maximum number of cases of the new variant in the country.

