Covid vaccination for 15-18 years group in Uttar Pradesh starts today

There are 14014000 eligible teenagers in Uttar Pradesh, including 3.2 lakh in Lucknow, who can get their Covid vaccine dose
Parents of eligible teenagers should make use of this opportunity to get their wards vaccinated against Covid, say doctors. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Jan 02, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Youngsters between 15 and 18 years of age can get their Covid vaccine shot across the state from Monday.

There are 14014000 eligible teenagers in Uttar Pradesh, including 3.2 lakh in Lucknow, who can get their Covid vaccine dose. They will be provided only Covaxin vaccine jab, as per the guidelines.

“A large number of teenagers have got themselves registered and booked slots. For those unable to do so, spot registration facility will be provided,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge vaccination in Lucknow, where 40-government centres will be administering vaccines to the teens.

Walk in facility can be availed with some government ID proof. In Lucknow, teenagers can get vaccinated at urban community health centres in Aishbagh, Alambagh, Aliganj, BKT, Indira Nagar, Gosaiganj, Nagram, Sarojininagar, Tudiyaganj and NK Road. Also Ram Manohar Lohia Institute, Malihabad, Kakori, Gudamba, Itaunja, Mal, Mohanlalganj, Kaiserbagh Bus Stand, Shumacher Institute in Chinhat, BRD hospital Mahanagar, NR divisional hospital in Badshahnagar and Charbagh, TB Hospital in Thakurganj, PGI and KGMU, will be conducting vaccination for teens.

“Vaccination of children was a much awaited step to provide safety against the virus. Parents of eligible teenagers should make use of this opportunity,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The Lok Bandhu and Civil hospitals will vaccinate till 10 in the night as they are day and night vaccination centres. Those who wish can visit these hospitals till late evening if they are unable to do so during the day.

