BMC to address 10 dilapidated bridges needing major repairs following VJTI report

Mumbai: Even as the dispute between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over who’s responsible for repairing the deteriorating Jog flyover in Andheri East remains unresolved, the civic body is considering whether to carry out the repairs independently or request the intervention of state government’s public works department (PWD), which owns the bridge. Mumbai, India - Aug. 18, 2024: A view of the Jog Bridge, Andheri in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, August 18, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The BMC has already floated tender bids worth ₹95 crore for repairing the flyover, but civic chief and administrator Bhushan Gagrani is yet to make the final decision.

Amid the tussle between multiple agencies is the April 2024 audit report submitted by the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), which said the flyover was in a precarious condition and recommended repairing it within a month. The seriousness of the situation was underscored in July when a large slab from a portion of the flyover fell on a car.

VJTI has also listed nine other bridges in the city that need major repairs, including the Kala Nagar flyover in Bandra East, Bhagwan Swami Narayan flyover in Chunnabhatti, Annabhau Sathe flyover in Chembur, Amar Mahalaxmi flyover in Chembur, Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road flyover and Navghar flyover in Mulund.

“All these bridges are in need of repairs, but the most dangerous is the Andheri East flyover,” said an official from the BMC’s bridges department. “For the Kala Nagar flyover, the repairs can wait for two months as it is a matter of changing only the bearings. But the Andheri East flyover is in a serious condition. The pedestals are crushed; how it is still standing is a marvel. That’s why VJTI had recommended [repair] work within one month. The delay in making the decision shouldn’t cost the public. If the bridge collapses, the whole of Mumbai will shut down.”

Quoting verbatim from Dr Abhay Bambole, Dean Infrastructure & Maintenance, VJTI, in its report: “The substructure of the bridge is observed to be in apparently sound condition. However, the superstructure of the bridge is in damaged/distressed condition. A few of the pedestals are severely damaged and are in precarious condition. To ensure the serviceability and stability of the bridge over its design life, major repairs and strengthening works as recommended below shall be carried out on priority (the repairs and strengthening works shall be started within one month). The severely damaged/crushed pedestals need to be recast on an immediate basis with the placement of new bearings. Temporary metal stools/plates need to be placed till pedestals are recast. Further, it is also recommended to remove the RCC shopping complex below the flyover as it is in distressed condition and also encumbers the visibility of superstructure of the bridge.”

A senior civic official told HT that when MMRDA handed over bridges on the Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway to BMC for maintenance, VJTI submitted two reports, specifying whether they were in sound condition or required major and minor repairs.

“On the basis of the VJTI report, each bridge has a structural audit conducted and an estimate was done. Now, the bridges that were suggested to be repaired have been taken up on a priority basis to ensure they are maintained and in sound condition. Not just safety, but life is compromised if the bridges are not repaired on time. The timely repair of the bridge is crucial, and once it was brought to our notice, it was necessary to undertake the repairs. They are now at various stages of implementation,” the official said.

The official also admitted that failing to repair the Jog flyover immediately would compromise its lifespan.