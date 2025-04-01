MUMBAI: The BMC has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI), inviting bidders for the establishment of Mumbai’s first horse carousel at Cooperage Ground in South Mumbai. The carousel has to have a seating capacity of up to 45 and will operate under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. BMC to set up Mumbai’s 1st horse carousel at Cooperage Ground

The project will involve operation and maintenance of the carousel for a period of seven years. While the BMC will provide the land, the successful bidder will be required to present a revenue model for the venture.

A carousel, also known as a merry-go-round, is a ride that features a circular rotating platform. The seats on a carousel are often designed to resemble objects such as automobiles, trains and animals. Common animals seen on a carousel include horses, elephants, and swans.

Assistant BMC commissioner Jaydeep More confirmed the development, adding that the carousel was a ₹1.50-crore project. “We will provide the location and the one who wins the bid will have to run the horse carousel with a seating capacity of 32 to 45,” he said. “They will be allowed to sell tickets.”

Makarand Narwekar, former BJP corporator from Colaba, stated that under the leadership of assembly speaker and Colaba MLA Rahul Narwekar, they had been advocating the proposal for more than a year. “I submitted a proposal to the BMC in January 2024,” he said. “It’s encouraging to see that it is now issuing an EOI for the project. This will be a delightful experience not only for Mumbaikars but also for visitors from across Maharashtra, as well as domestic and international tourists, who will surely enjoy horse-riding in Colaba.”

Cooperage Ground, formerly known as Ghoda Garden, was once a popular spot offering horse rides for both children and adults. However, after an unfortunate incident a few years ago, the rides were discontinued, leading to a decrease in visitors, not only from Mumbai and Maharashtra but also from domestic and international tourists. By introducing the horse carousel, the aim is to restore the charm of Cooperage Ground and attract visitors back to Colaba.