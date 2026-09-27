MUMBAI: The BMC has turned to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to find a long-term solution to the repeated cable thefts that have left CCTV cameras inoperative along most of Mumbai’s Coastal Road. BMC turns to L&T to fix Coastal Road CCTV blackout. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The civic body wrote to L&T in the first week of September, about a fortnight before the September 20 BMW crash that killed three people, asking the company to work out measures to prevent cable theft, according to officials aware of the developments. L&T has been asked to examine both cabled and wireless alternatives, with any solution likely to be tested first on a pilot basis.

The coastal road’s CCTV network has been hit by repeated cable theft for months, leaving cameras inoperative across almost the entire 10.58-km stretch, barring the 2.7-km tunnel. The issue came into sharper focus after the September 20 crash, when a speeding BMW plunged from the road, killing three of its occupants and seriously injuring the fourth.

“The lapse is not on our part,” said a BMC official. “It’s not as if there is a problem with the cameras or their maintenance. The problem is the thefts. Once this is addressed, which is in process, all the cameras will be up and running.”

According to the BMC, stolen or damaged cables in some sections have had to be rebuilt or replaced two or three times. Three civic contractors—Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), L&T and the operation and maintenance contractor—have filed 20-25 FIRs over the thefts. The BMC said it had replaced about 110 km of power cables so far and had sought the help of senior police officers to curb the thefts.

Civic officials said that some of the options being discussed include laying cables below the road and securing or linking them at frequent intervals, making it difficult to access and remove long stretches of cable. Another possibility being examined is the use of GSM- or 4G-enabled cameras, which can transmit footage over mobile networks without relying on conventional cabling. However, officials said the feasibility of wireless cameras would have to be tested before any decision was taken. Any solution proposed by L&T is expected to initially be implemented on a pilot basis.

The CCTV cameras are dependent on two types of cables: fibre-optic communication cables and copper power cables. While the fibre cable carries the camera feed, the copper cable supplies power. It is the latter material, which commands a good price in the market, that has become a target for thieves.

BMC officials said the problem was more acute at those portions of the Coastal Road that were easily accessible from adjoining densely populated areas. In a statement issued on Thursday, the civic body named some of these areas as “near Mahalaxmi Temple, Madrasi Wadi, Markandeshwar Temple and Worli”. It stated that to ensure safety and maintain an uninterrupted power supply, the copper electrical cables were replaced with aluminium cables, but miscreants stole those as well.

When contacted on what measures L &T was planning, a spokesperson replied, “L&T has received the communication from the BMC seeking support on a comprehensive engineering solution to prevent the theft of cables. Although this does not form part of L&T’s contractual obligations, the company is in discussions with the BMC on the matter.”