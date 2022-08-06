BMC wants 114-yr-old Holy Cross to be relocated for bridge widening
Mumbai: The 114-year-old Holy Cross in Mahim, the origin of which dates to the Edwardian Era, has come in the way of a bridge widening project that has been taken up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Situated near Mahim Creek, the Holy Cross serves as a place of worship for East Indians, Catholics, and the Koli community Christians living in the neighbourhood said that they have a strong sense of religious sentiment attached to this cross.
The plot on which the cross stands fall under the Vacant Land Tenant (VLT) policy of the BMC under which, the civic body leased out plots to private owners before independence.
The BMC in a public notice, issued on August 1, stated that the residents should arrange relocation of this cross within the next seven days or else, they will demolish it.
Christopher Vessoaker, whose grandfather used to maintain this cross in the 1920s said that this is the third time in the past three years that the BMC officials have issued them a notice.
“This plot was allotted to my grandfather during the early 20th century by the municipal corporation when he used to do fishing,” said Vessoaker.
“We have all the proofs and documents to support our claim since we have been paying all the required taxes. People are living here for centuries now, and the BMC wants to demolish it, while so many people have their sentiments attached with this structure,” he added.
Jayesh Gonsalves, a local and one of the current caretakers of this cross, said that there is a mention of this cross in the city survey maps of 1934 and 1956.
“The oldest Mumbai map has a mention of this cross. So, it is quite evident that this structure is authorised. The first notice was served to us in 2019, to which we were asked to submit our documents. We had submitted all our documents and another notice was served to us in 2020 again, and now, we receive a new notice stating that this structure will be demolished,” said Gonsalves.
Meanwhile, BMC officials refrained from speaking anything on record. However, an official said that the BMC has planned to implement the Kurar pattern of compensation.
The Kurar pattern states that if more than 50% of any structure is being affected for any development works, then the BMC will provide additional area to reconstruct the demolished structure vertically.
“We have asked the residents to submit documents to us. After that, we will take a final call,” an official said.
Godfrey Pimenta, a city-based activist who has written to the municipal commissioner highlighting this issue said that the Kurar model of development will not work here.
“We are not against development works. We are asking the administration to provide us with alternate space so that the cross could be relocated beside the proposed bridge. There have been previous instances where the holy crosses have been relocated for development works, so this issue could also be solved if taken up positively,” said Pimenta.
-
With Fadnavis back as deputy CM, Pune-Mumbai hyperloop may be back on track
With the Bharatiya Janata Party returning to power and Devendra Fadnavis becoming the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, there are chances of the hyperloop project – which has been gathering dust for the last three years – getting a push. It was in July 2019 that the Maharashtra government gave its nod for erecting the 11.80 km-long test track. He had even visited the US to take a test ride of a hyperloop project there.
-
City colleges increase intake capacity to meet high admissions demand
Mumbai: In order to meet the high demand for the undergraduate degree admissions, some of the popular city colleges have applied to the University of Mumbai to increase their intake capacity for traditional as well as self-financed courses for the 2022-23 academic year. The seat intake increase ranges from 10-20% across select colleges, depending on the demand. All colleges, including autonomous institutes, were asked to admit students as per the sanctioned intake only.
-
UP urban dev officers’ Tiranga transit tour from August 11 to 14
Lucknow: The officers of the Uttar Pradesh urban development department will be on Tiranga transit tour, visiting various districts from August 11 to 14 to review the preparations for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme. Principal secretary, urban development, Amrit Abhijat said independence week would be celebrated from August 11 to 17 and Har Ghar Tiranga programme would be organized between August 13 to 15 on the occasion of 75 years of independence.
-
Chennai FIR: SC directs conman Sukesh to be probed via video conferencing
The Supreme Court on Friday directed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to be interrogated in a criminal case registered against him in Chennai through video conferencing as he is presently lodged at Tihar Jail and has sought permission from the top court to be shifted to any other jail apprehending threat to his life. Additional solicitor general SV Raju appearing for ED suggested if the same could be done through video conferencing. ED claimed that he paid close to ₹12.5 crore as bribe.
-
Uddhav Thackeray back in the saddle as Saamana editor
Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reappointed himself as the editor of the party mouthpiece Saamana. Since Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case, the newspaper is being run by a team of senior editorial hands across three editions, namely, Mumbai, Pune and Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad). The newspaper had Sena supremo Bal Thackeray as the editor. Saamana and the printed word at large is central to the Shiv Sena's politics.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics