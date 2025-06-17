BMC: Water supply to be disrupted in parts of K-West Ward on June 19 for valve repair work

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a planned water supply disruption in several areas of Mumbai’s K-West ward due to essential maintenance work on two major water pipelines. According to the BMC, key valves on pipelines located in Andheri (west) and Versova need repairing and replacing. The BMC will be repairing a 1,350 mm diameter flow control valve on the Bandra water pipeline, situated under the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri (West) (Vijay Bate / HT Photo)

The BMC will be repairing a 1,350 mm diameter flow control valve on the Bandra water pipeline, situated under the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri (West). The BMC is also scheduled to replace a 900 mm diameter butterfly valve on the Versova water pipeline. This critical maintenance operation is set to begin at 2pm on Thursday, June 19, and will continue till 1am on Friday, June 20, resulting in a total water supply shutoff lasting 11 hours.

The affected pipelines will be completely closed and water supply will be entirely suspended in several parts of the K-West Ward. Affected areas are Vile Parle (west), Lallubhai Udyan, Lohia Nagar, Parle Gaothan, Milan Subway, the Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme (JVPD), Juhu Gaothan No. 03, and VM Road. These areas typically receive water between 2:30pm and 4:30pm.

Moragaon and Juhu Gaothans No. 01 and No. 02 in Vile Parle (west), which also fall under the JVPD area and receive water during the same timings, will experience a complete water supply cut too. Parts of Andheri (West), including Gilbert Hill, Juhu Galli, Dhangarwadi, and Sagar City Society — which normally receive water between 10pm and 12:30am will also face a disruption.

Due to this planned maintenance, the BMC has asked residents of the affected areas to take necessary precautions by storing adequate water in advance. Citizens are also urged to use water sparingly during the shutoff window to help manage the temporary inconvenience. The civic body said that this maintenance work is essential for ensuring the long-term efficiency and safety of the city’s water supply infrastructure.