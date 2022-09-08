BMC withdraws petition on Powai Lake cycle track
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has withdrawn a special leave petition (SLP) that it had filed before the Supreme Court (SC) last month, seeking to overturn Bombay high court’s May 6 order, which ruled that the proposed cycle track around Powai Lake was illegal
The SLP was filed on August 8.
“In view of law as it stands, the work of the cycling track is illegal and respondent BMC is restrained from carrying out any reclamation or construction work,” the HC held in May. However, BMC contended that the HC order was based “on erroneous grounds and without proper appreciation of the facts”. The civic body’s petition maintained that the project will lead to the creation of valuable public space in the city’s eastern suburbs.
At the time, officials as well as environmentalists critiqued the plan.
Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Mumbai North East constituency, had on August 9 hit out at the BMC terming its challenge of the HC order as a misuse of taxpayer’s money and a waste of judicial time.
On Tuesday, however, J S Wad & Co (advocates for the BMC), wrote to the SC registrar, stating, “In the above captioned matter, we appear for municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai. We have been instructed by the petitioner corporation to withdraw the aforementioned SLP.”
Stalin D, director Vanashakti, one of the petitioners in the matter, noted merely withdrawing the SLP was not enough. “The HC had clearly instructed BMC to restore the lake’s boundary to its original condition as construction of the cycle track had already been carried out. Vanashakti will file execution proceedings in NGT and also contempt in HC if the restoration is not done within four weeks,” he said.
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Delhi man stabs wife during quarrel, she fights back. Couple dead, son injured
A 42-year-old man allegedly attacked Neeraj's wife and son with a knife following a quarrel after which the couple died and the son sustained injuries. The incident was reported was east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area. Deputy commissioner of police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that the deceased have been identified as Neeraj, his wife Jyoti and their 13-year-old son sustained injuries.
