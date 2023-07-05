Woman’s body found entangled in fishing net near Arnala Beach

Mumbai: A body of a 40-year-old woman was found entangled in a fishing net near Arnala Beach on Tuesday morning. The woman has been identified as Nirmala Prakash Jhirva, a resident of Ekta Pada in Virar. HT Image

According to the police, around 7.30am on Tuesday, they received a call from Vicky Anil Pagi, 27, a fisherman, informing them that while he was pulling out his fishing net, he saw a hand of a woman entangled in it. The police added that Pagi called the locals for help and within a few minutes, they removed the woman’s body and alerted the police officers.

The body of the woman was sent to Sanjeevani Hospital for preliminary examination. On checking the body, the doctor concluded that the woman had died due to drowning and there was nothing suspicious about the death.

An accidental death report was registered in the matter. “Upon investigation, we found that Jhirva was a fisherwoman and used to go to the beach in the morning,” an officer from Arnala police station said. “However, on Monday, she had left her house at 6am and had not returned, after which Jhirva’s husband, Prakash, had approached the police and lodged a missing persons’ report.”

After Jhirva’s body was sent to the hospital, the police informed the woman’s husband, who reached the hospital and identified the body, he said. “We are trying to find out who was the last person to see the victim before she drowned,” he added.

