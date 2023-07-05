Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Woman’s body found entangled in fishing net near Arnala Beach

Woman’s body found entangled in fishing net near Arnala Beach

ByMegha Sood
Jul 05, 2023 12:49 AM IST

According to the police, around 7.30am on Tuesday, they received a call from Vicky Anil Pagi, 27, a fisherman, informing them that while he was pulling out his fishing net, he saw a hand of a woman entangled in it. The police added that Pagi called the locals for help and within a few minutes, they removed the woman’s body and alerted the police officers

Mumbai: A body of a 40-year-old woman was found entangled in a fishing net near Arnala Beach on Tuesday morning. The woman has been identified as Nirmala Prakash Jhirva, a resident of Ekta Pada in Virar.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, around 7.30am on Tuesday, they received a call from Vicky Anil Pagi, 27, a fisherman, informing them that while he was pulling out his fishing net, he saw a hand of a woman entangled in it. The police added that Pagi called the locals for help and within a few minutes, they removed the woman’s body and alerted the police officers.

The body of the woman was sent to Sanjeevani Hospital for preliminary examination. On checking the body, the doctor concluded that the woman had died due to drowning and there was nothing suspicious about the death.

An accidental death report was registered in the matter. “Upon investigation, we found that Jhirva was a fisherwoman and used to go to the beach in the morning,” an officer from Arnala police station said. “However, on Monday, she had left her house at 6am and had not returned, after which Jhirva’s husband, Prakash, had approached the police and lodged a missing persons’ report.”

After Jhirva’s body was sent to the hospital, the police informed the woman’s husband, who reached the hospital and identified the body, he said. “We are trying to find out who was the last person to see the victim before she drowned,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out