Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Bollywood stars targeted to divert attention from Gujarat drug seizures: Malik
mumbai news

Bollywood stars targeted to divert attention from Gujarat drug seizures: Malik

On Wednesday, 17 kilograms of heroin and methamphetamine, cumulatively worth 88.25 crore, were seized in the state of Gujarat from a vegetable vendor from Maharashtra
Bollywood stars are being targeted to divert attention from drug seizures in Gujarat, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has said. (HT file photo)
Bollywood stars are being targeted to divert attention from drug seizures in Gujarat, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has said. (HT file photo)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Copy Link
By Faisal Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Thursday questioned whether action against Bollywood celebrities possessing two-three grams of narcotics was being taken to create a perception that Mumbai has become a hub of drugs to divert attention from drug seizures in Gujarat and allow its trade without any hurdle. He added it needs to be checked if the drugs seized in Gujarat were supplied outside the state.

“The Gujarat drug connection needs to be exposed and those involved need to be brought to justice. With another seizure of drug consignment at Dwarka in Gujarat a few days ago, it has been established that drugs consignments come to Gujarat via sea route and are distributed in the country,” Malik said.

On Wednesday, 17 kilograms of heroin and methamphetamine, cumulatively worth 88.25 crore, were seized in Gujarat from a vegetable vendor from Maharashtra. As many as 47 similar packets were later recovered from Salaya, a coastal town in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district.

In September, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized around 3,000 kg of heroin worth around 21,000 crore from Mundra port in Gujarat. The case is being investigated by National Investigation Agency.

Also Read: Mumbai police start inquiry into Sameer Wankhede’s complaint

Malik said the names that cropped up during the investigation of the drug case involving Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, were operating from Gujarat. “They used to stay there at five-star hotels and appear to be close confidant of Cabinet Minister Kiritsinh Rana. Two major drug hauls have been seized from Gujarat, which creates a suspicion that a racket is active in the state. Central agencies like National Investigation Agency and NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) should probe these cases thoroughly to check any such racket,” Malik said.

Malik has been in the news for levelling a series of charges against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.He even accused Wankhede of attempting to “kidnap Aryan Khan” and frame him in the case after failing to extort money from his family.

Malik separately on Thursday said his daughter, Nilofer, has sent a legal notice to Fadnavis over his allegation that drugs were found in possession of his son-in-law, Sameer Khan. “She has sought an apology from him and a criminal and civil suit for defamation will be filed against Fadnavis if fails to apologise. Fadnavis’s statement was intended to defame the family.”

According to the notice, the NCB’s charge sheet in the case does not support Fadnavis’s allegations. “The Panchnama dated 14/01/2021 clearly says that the house was searched and no contraband/suspicious substance was found.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out