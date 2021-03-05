Bombardier to make coaches for Mumbai’s Metro-4 and 4A routes
Canadian company Bombardier has been awarded the contract to manufacture 234 coaches or 39 trains for the Metro-4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarwadavali) and Metro-4A (Kasarwadavali-Gaimukh), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said on Thursday. A Chinese firm had also shown interest in manufacturing the rakes in July 2020. However, according to officials, the Chinese firm, CRRC Corporation Ltd, did not qualify for the bids.
MMRDA on Thursday tweeted, “The first prototype train is expected to be delivered after 84 weeks from today. After MRSI contact to M/s BEML, this second contract is also going to achieve & Make in India tag for its Rolling Stocks.”
The Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) was awarded the contract for manufacturing rakes for Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E), under the Make-in-India initiative. In January 2021, HT had reported that the 234 coaches will be produced at Bombardier’s Savli and Maneja sites near Vadodara. The trains will also be designed at their engineering centre in Hyderabad.
The 32.3km-long corridor will connect the city to neighbouring Thane and is being built at a cost of ₹14,549 crore. The extension to this corridor is a 2.7km-long stretch till Gaimukh along the Ghodbunder Road. In November 2020, a German funding agency, KfW, had approved a loan worth ₹4,000 crore for the procuring rolling stock, implementing the integrated ticketing system and multimodal integration for the two lines.
