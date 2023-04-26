Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Housing society must provide water to strays: HC

Housing society must provide water to strays: HC

ByK A Y Dodhiya
Apr 26, 2023 12:03 AM IST

The division bench of justice G S Kulkarni and justice R N Laddha heard the petition by Paromita Puthran, an animal lover and resident of the society. The petitioner had said that the society was not allowing her to feed strays

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) has directed RNA Royale Park CHS, in Kandivali West, to provide drinking water to stray dogs, placed at a dedicated spot, and emphasised that it was an obligation of all housing societies to do so.

The bench observed, “It would be an obligation of the residents of the society to always make provision for adequate water for the animals, particularly considering the onset of the summer season (Representational picture)
The bench observed, “It would be an obligation of the residents of the society to always make provision for adequate water for the animals, particularly considering the onset of the summer season (Representational picture)

Additionally, the court also said that all strays must be fed at fixed times under the guidance of the NGO working for animal rights which was appointed by the court to assist it. The order was passed in a petition filed by an animal lover against the Kandivali housing society, which had allegedly appointed bouncers to drive away stray dogs and deter residents of the society from feeding them.

The division bench of justice G S Kulkarni and justice R N Laddha heard the petition by Paromita Puthran, an animal lover and resident of the society. The petitioner had said that the society was not allowing her to feed strays. The bench observed, “It would be an obligation of the residents of the society to always make provision for adequate water for the animals, particularly considering the onset of the summer season.”

The observation was made after advocates Nishad Nevagi, Anjali Malekar and Samaa Shah, representing Puthran, had informed the bench about the society’s move to drive away the stray dogs that had been living in the premises. The advocates had submitted that bouncers were hired to restrain residents from feeding the strays.

The bench had then appointed Abodh Aras, from the NGO Welfare of Stray Dogs, to intervene and ensure that members of the society and the petitioner resolve their differences amicably. Aras helped identify four spots in the society, details of which were submitted to the HC.

The bench added that members of the housing society must consult with Aras and fix a suitable time for feeding the dogs. “We leave it to the parties to decide the timings the dogs would be fed during the course of the day, however keeping some flexibility in such timings,” noted the bench.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out