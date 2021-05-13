Bombay HC raps Maharashtra govt, Centre for not anticipating demand for Remdesivir

The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday asked the state government to justify the increased demand for Remdesivir injections from 45,000 to 70,000 vials per day after it was informed that despite the Centre allocating additional vials as per the HC directions, there was still a shortage.

The court also questioned the Centre for its lack of preparedness in foreseeing the need for Remdesivir in large quantities, though the drug was included as a therapy by the Union health ministry in July 2020. The court also expressed anguish over the Centre’s failure to procure Remdesivir in abundance in anticipation of future Covid waves.

The court cautioned the state for curbing Covid cases in rural areas and among children.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni, while hearing PILs filed by city-based lawyer Sneha Marjadi and social activist Nilesh Navlakha and others alleging mismanagement of Covid-19 treatment in Maharashtra and seeking swift penal action against black marketers, was informed by advocate Akshay Shinde for the state that Maharashtra was receiving only 45,000 vials per day from the Centre. He submitted that Maharashtra’s requirement was of nearly 71,000 vials per day.

In response, the Centre informed the bench that on April 21 it had increased the allocation of Remdesivir vials to eight lakhs to Maharashtra and around five lakh vials had already been provided.

In light of these submissions, the bench noted that the resolution of the difference in figures was in getting to the root of the shortage. The bench also sought to know from the state as to how the figures had jumped from a daily requirement of 51,000 per day to 71,000 and directed the Centre and state to inform it of steps taken to address the shortage.

“Remdesivir was thought of by Union Ministry of health since July 2020 as a therapy for Covid. Have we lowered our guards? We should have procured Remdesivir in sufficient quantities. Why is there a shortage? We should have been prepared to have this drug in abundance,” noted the bench.

In light of the submission by advocate Rajesh Inamdar, representing petitioner Navlakha that despite a shortage of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab and other drugs for combatting Covid infections, some celebrities and politicians were helping citizens’ who posted their requirement on social media platforms procure the medicines the court remarked, “Why don’t you (state) appoint nodal officers assigned to film stars and politicians? We wouldn’t stand in their way. But then let this go to everyone and not a select few. Whether this would amount to hoarding? Illegal procurement? It is not a one-off incident.”

Referring to a news report of a Palghar hospital where patients were lying on the floor without any medical facilities the bench said, “The report was an eye-opener...We have to stop infection at the threshold so that it does not spread in rural areas. We do not have those facilities in rural areas like cities. In the first wave, villages were not as much affected. But now you have to focus on villages.” The court also directed the state government to take measures through district collectors to contain Covid-19 spread in rural areas.

Noting that the third wave was predicted to affect children, the bench asked the state to inform about Covid- 19 cases among children in Maharashtra and suggested that certain hospitals could be reserved for them. The bench also said that while admitting children, sufficient arrangements should be put in place for the mothers to be present with their children to cater to their needs.

Senior counsel Anil Sakhare representing BMC said that the civic body was gearing up to tackle the third wave by adding special pediatric wards in the city since the pandemic began, there have been 37 deaths of children infected due to Covid so far.

The HC also directed the Pune Municipal Corporation to ensure that the officials attending helpline calls from citizens should be updated with data regarding the availability of beds and drugs

HC sought responses from state and civic authorities on its queries and directions pertaining to Covid-19 management and posted the further hearing to May 19.