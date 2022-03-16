Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case

The Bombay high court on Tuesday rejected Maharashtra cabinet minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik’s interim application seeking immediate release in a case of money laundering registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him.

The court denied the relief, saying that just because the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court’s order remanding him in custody is not in his favour, it does not make that order illegal or wrong.

A bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak also said in its order that Malik had access to legal representation, both before the special court and the high court. The bench held that Malik was arrested by the ED, and subsequently remanded to custody following due process. Therefore, there was no reason for the HC to pass any interim order directing Malik’s release, it said.

After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, the Maharashtra minority affairs minister had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.