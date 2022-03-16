Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
- The court denied the relief, saying that just because the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court’s order remanding him in custody is not in his favour, it does not make that order illegal or wrong.
The Bombay high court on Tuesday rejected Maharashtra cabinet minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik’s interim application seeking immediate release in a case of money laundering registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him.
The court denied the relief, saying that just because the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court’s order remanding him in custody is not in his favour, it does not make that order illegal or wrong.
Watch | Fadnavis detained as BJP demands Nawab Malik's resignation
A bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak also said in its order that Malik had access to legal representation, both before the special court and the high court. The bench held that Malik was arrested by the ED, and subsequently remanded to custody following due process. Therefore, there was no reason for the HC to pass any interim order directing Malik’s release, it said.
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, the Maharashtra minority affairs minister had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
-
Delhi to be a hub of education for teachers, says Sisodia
The university will be offering seven courses after securing due approvals from statutory bodies. These seven courses include a four-year Integrated B.Ed Programme, two-year B.Ed Programme, two-year B.Ed Programme for Special Education, three-year Integrated B.Ed-M.Ed Programme, two-year MA Education Programme, one-year Certificate Programme (School Education), and one-year Certificate Programme (Higher Education).
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics