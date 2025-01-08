Bombay High Court grants furlough to Arun Gawli

Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has granted furlough to Arun Gulab Gawli, a former underworld figure. The court’s decision follows Gawli’s petition challenging the denial of his earlier furlough application by the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (East). Former gangster Arun Gawli. (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times) (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)

Gawli, who was convicted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), faced opposition to his release. Government representatives argued that his release could disrupt public order and raised concerns about his daughter’s potential political ambitions. They also cited newly introduced rules that limit furloughs for those convicted under MCOCA.

In his defence, Gawli's counsel, Mir Nagman Ali, contended that no law-and-order issues had arisen during Gawli’s previous furloughs. He argued that the recent rule changes were applied retrospectively and that the denial of furlough was arbitrary and unlawful. “Furlough is a legal provision designed to allow inmates temporary respite and a chance to reintegrate into society,” Ali said, emphasising Gawli’s exemplary conduct during earlier furloughs and parole periods.

After reviewing the case and examining relevant legal precedents, the bench overruled the DIG’s rejection order. The bench, comprising Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Vrushali Joshi, approved Gawli’s release for 28 days under specific conditions.

Gawli has been held at Nagpur Central Jail since August 3, 2012, following his conviction for the contract killing of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹17 lakh by a MCOCA court, alongside 11 other co-accused.

Once a prominent underworld figure in Mumbai, Gawli later transitioned into politics. In 2004, he was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, representing the Chinchpokli constituency, now known as Byculla.